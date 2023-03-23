"Was basal cell carcinoma" - Alexa Bliss answers fan's question about recent cancer diagnosis 

Alexa Bliss has now answered questions from fans after previously saying that she had gone through a medical procedure on her Twitter account. The superstar said that she had been diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma and had gone through a procedure to deal with the same.

In a post on her Instagram story on Tuesday, Bliss had a bandage on the side of her face in a picture. There, she wrote to her younger self to stay out of tanning beds.

When fans had questions about it, she responded on Twitter that there would be a short healing time and asked fans not to worry. She also highlighted the need to get their skin checked often if they used tanning beds or were in the sun.

Chris Lillie / chris blade @LillieChris If that’s what I think it is I think i know why Alexa hasn’t been on tv recently @AlexaBliss_WWE hope you are ok now and we are here for you always If that’s what I think it is I think i know why Alexa hasn’t been on tv recently @AlexaBliss_WWE hope you are ok now and we are here for you always 👍✌️❤️ https://t.co/1LKYnGlQ3m

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @LillieChris Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol @LillieChris Thank you! Don’t worry, short healing time. Always get your skin checked! Esp if you are in the sun or use tanning beds! Lol

Fans were unsure about the nature of what had happened and asked more questions, to which Alexa Bliss answered with an explanation. She said that she had a spot on her face that had gotten worse. She went for a biopsy where it was diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma.

During the procedure, the doctor found other squamous cells as well, and she was glad she had gotten her skin checked. The former WWE titleholder added that the procedure had been "quick and easy."

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked @dochallywood81 @LillieChris There was a spot on my face yes- that had gotten worse. So went to get biopsy. Was basal cell carcinoma. During my procedure doc also found other squamous cells. Was a quick and easy procedure. Glad I always get my skin checked 😊

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer. It develops on the skin and at first can appear as a transparent bump on the skin, although it can have different appearances as well. These are often seen on parts of the face that are most exposed to the sun.

Most basal cell carcinoma can occur due to long-term exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight. Indoor tanning can also risk the development of basal cell carcinoma as well as the other common form of skin cancer — squamous cell carcinoma.

What has Alexa Bliss said about returning to WWE?

It appears that fans might not have to wait too long for Alexa Bliss to return. As seen earlier, Bliss said that the procedure had a short healing time.

In the past, though, she had responded to reports that she was on a hiatus, saying that she was tired of seeing those reports and that those in WWE knew where to find her.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me. Tired of seeing these tweets. I am not on a hiatus. They know where to find me.

She also added that fans only saw parts of her life that she wanted them to see.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE also need to remember - you only see what parts of life I want you to see. also need to remember - you only see what parts of life I want you to see.

Given that she was going through this procedure, it's not surprising that Bliss has been away from the limelight. Even if that's not all that's kept her away, it appears that the star's ready to return soon.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Alexa Bliss a quick recovery from her procedure.

