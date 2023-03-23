Alexa Bliss appears on non-WWE show while masked

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss was unmasked as the "Axolotl" on tonight's episode of Fox's The Masked Singer.

Bliss performed the LeAnn Rimes hit "Can't Fight the Moonlight." The video package had plenty of references to WWE, including showing off a championship belt, mentioning how she works on Mondays, and some raw (get it?) steak.

Unfortunately, despite the host panel complimenting her performance, the audience vote caused her to be sent home.

Alexa Bliss wasn't the only WWE star to be guessed

While the hosts were all able to discern the WWE references in the clues video, they didn't all agree on who the performer was. Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong both guessed a different Bella twin each. Nicole Scherzinger made a left turn and guessed Olympic Gold Medal-winning U.S. gymnast McKayla Maroney.

However, WrestleMania XI guest star Jenny McCarthy was the only one to guess that it was Bliss under the mask (McCarthy appeared at the show escorting Shawn Michaels to the ring in the main event.)

Interviewed after her unmasking, Alexa Bliss mentioned that she has serious "stage fright" when it comes to singing, and she agreed to do the show in order to combat that.

Bliss isn't the first WWE Legend to appear on The Masked Singer. Earlier this year, former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho also performed on the show, taking the identity of a pink dinosaur in a wedding dress. He actually made it to a second episode before he was eliminated.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I love how Chris Jericho singing on The Masked Singer is the worst kept secret in the history of the show I love how Chris Jericho singing on The Masked Singer is the worst kept secret in the history of the show 😂😭 https://t.co/R8UVmb3vge

Alexa Bliss has been out of action for a while due to an injury. There's been speculation that The Goddess will be returning to the ring sometime soon – possibly to continue her story with Bray Wyatt.

Do you think we'll see Alexa Bliss back on WWE TV following her appearance on one of the Fox Network's biggest shows? Maybe even at - or right after - WrestleMania? Sound out about that below.

