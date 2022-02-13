Natalie Imbruglia wins The Masked Singer UK 2022: Here are the clues you missed

Natalie Imbruglia, who had been a part of the show as Panda, was crowned as the champion of The Masked Singer UK 2022. The singer-songwriter was revealed to be the one in the cuddly panda costume during the show's final episode, taking home the victor's title.

During Saturday night's The Masked Singer UK final, Panda went head-to-head against Mushroom and Robobunny to be the series' champion for 2022.

natalie imbruglia @natimbruglia Such fun… what a great experience and thank you to everyone on the show and to all who helped me keep the secret!!! @maskedsingeruk #MaskedSingerUK So there you have it..I am Panda!Such fun… what a great experience and thank you to everyone on the show and to all who helped me keep the secret!!! @maskedsingeruk So there you have it..I am Panda! 🐼Such fun… what a great experience and thank you to everyone on the show and to all who helped me keep the secret!!! @maskedsingeruk 💙💙🎉 #MaskedSingerUK https://t.co/7Hqn16gvDV

The finale episode welcomed back contestants from the from the first two series, including last year's winner Joss Stone, who portrayed Sausage in 2021.

Clues that gave away Natalie Imbruglia as Panda in The Masked Singer UK

Fans had already begun guessing the winner to be actress-and-singer Natalie Imbruglia. Natalie did give away many clues, but those went on to further confuse the judges. They lead them to guess that the participant might be Lisa Stansfield, Billie Piper, or Amanda Holden.

Here are a few clues that many fans missed:

1) Natalie, masked as Panda gave reference to being "off centre" - a nod to to the title of her debut album Left of the Middle.

2) Natalie sang One Direction's Story of My Life which was a hint to at the fact she was a guest judge on The X Factor, the same year the boy band was formed.

3) Panda masked as Natalie also said that they had been "animated," which was a clue that hinted at Natalie providing the voice for Koala in Robbie the Reindeer in Legend of the Lost Tribe.

4) Natalie said the following in her video tape which hinted at her being Panda.

"Did you guess right or did you get the wrong impression?"

Wrong Impression was a big hit from Natalie's second album White Lilies Island which was released twenty years ago.

Some fans were quick to point at Natalie being the winner of The Masked Singer UK

Some fans were quick to realize from clues that the winner of this year's competition was Natalie Imbruglia.

Liam @liamandrews123

Panda- Natalie Imbruglia I would bet all my money on this Mushroom- Charlotte ChurchPanda- Natalie Imbruglia I would bet all my money on this #MaskedSingerUK Mushroom- Charlotte ChurchPanda- Natalie Imbruglia I would bet all my money on this #MaskedSingerUK

✨Lisa❄️💟 @elle_ess is Natalie Imbruglia, I'm 99% sure, Mushroom a bit less sure but I think Charlotte Church... (glad I got Robobunny right weeks ago!) Pandais Natalie Imbruglia, I'm 99% sure, Mushrooma bit less sure but I think Charlotte Church... (glad I got Robobunny right weeks ago!) #MaskedSingerUK Panda 🐼is Natalie Imbruglia, I'm 99% sure, Mushroom 🍄 a bit less sure but I think Charlotte Church... (glad I got Robobunny right weeks ago!) #MaskedSingerUK

Keira ᵒᵗ⁵ @keiraxjadee Panda singing One Direction, one direction did a cover of torn .. ergo Panda is Natalie Imbruglia #MaskedSingerUK Panda singing One Direction, one direction did a cover of torn .. ergo Panda is Natalie Imbruglia #MaskedSingerUK https://t.co/K4UL25ZsSQ

Garry Clark @Gmski

Natalie Imbruglia had an album called White Lillys Island Was that White Lillys in Pandas performance?Natalie Imbruglia had an album called White Lillys Island #MaskedSingerUK Was that White Lillys in Pandas performance?Natalie Imbruglia had an album called White Lillys Island #MaskedSingerUK

Racing5 @RockfordPeach5 ) I couldn't be more certain that Panda is



#MaskedSingerUK #Panda As someone who spent two years listening to almost nowt but Left of the Middle (still absolutely love it) I couldn't be more certain that Panda is @natimbruglia As someone who spent two years listening to almost nowt but Left of the Middle (still absolutely love it ❤) I couldn't be more certain that Panda is @natimbruglia 💕#MaskedSingerUK #Panda

The Masked Singer UK finale had Robobunny, who was eliminated first and was later revealed to be Westlife's Mark Feehily. Mushroom came in second, losing first place by a close vote margin and was unmasked as Charlotte Church.

