'The Meg 2: The Trench': Cast and more details on Jason Statham's shark thriller

There's good news if you're one of the many movie lovers who can't wait for the sequel to The Meg.

The Jason Statham-led shark thriller is closer than ever to becoming a reality after several years in production. It now appears to be more genuine than ever, as The Meg 2 has been given a name.

It was no surprise that a sequel was in the works after Jon Turtletaub's aquatic blockbuster became a surprise hit of the summer in 2018. It's not strange that the sequel has taken more than three years to get off the ground due to the COVID pandemic.

Last year, Jason Statham gave fans an update, revealing that filming for the shark-infested sequel would begin in early 2022. The Meg 2 started filming in January, as expected. The official title of the film is Meg 2: The Trench, according to Variety.

Return cast and some more additions to The Meg 2: The Trench

Sienna Guillory, who starred in Resident Evil, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta, who starred in Snowfall, have joined the Warner Bros sequel.

Peris-Mencheta will portray a tough-guy mercenary who is one of the film's adversaries. Samuels will be seen as an adventure-seeking member of Statham's submarine crew, while Guillory will star in the film as the director of an applied sciences branch.

Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai, and Page Kennedy will also return to reprise their roles, joining Statham on more shark-hunting adventures.

Ben Wheatley, whose elegant thrillers include Free Fire and High-Rise, is directing the adventure thriller now being filmed in the United Kingdom.

The script for the sequal was written by screenwriters Dean Georgaris, Ric Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber, who wrote the original film.

The sequel is being produced by Gravity Pictures and Di Bonaventura Pictures, with producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Belle Avery, as well as executive producer Catherine Xujun Ying, returning.

The sequel follows the plot of their 2018 surprise smash about a very hungry ancient shark known as a megalodon who battles a very slim Jason Statham.

Although plot information is closely concealed, it's safe to assume that there will be more sharks gnashing and gorging this time around.

The release date for The Meg 2: The Trench is yet to be announced.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia