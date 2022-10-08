The Midnight Club episode 9 review: A perfect setup for the finale?

The Midnight Club debuted on Netflix on Friday, October 7, bringing ten hour-long episodes all at once. Though this is a binge-watcher's paradise, this new Mike Flanagan flick may be a little on the longer side. The entire show, however, is delightfully paced, and one would not mind a single-sitting exploration.

The show's ninth episode, just before the finale, had a big job on its hands, and though it missed the point at places, it was quite the perfect predecessor to an exciting finale.

The entire episode is stacked with revelations, sweet moments of camaraderie, and big plot twists that will change the course of the story forever. The finale also featured a signature "story" by one of the midnight club members, even if the timing of this one was not perfect with so much going on around the premise. But Flanagan's brave attempts at trying something different are commendable even at this stage of the show.

Read on for a detailed review of The Midnight Club episode 9.

The Midnight Club episode 9 review: Many, many revelations lead the way to the finale

The penultimate episode of The Midnight Club was everything that was expected out of the episode preceding the finale. The episode packed drama from the very start and ended with a vital cliffhanger that would keep viewers wondering about the finale.

The ninth episode, titled The Eternal Enemy, started with the startling revelation that the cured patient is not Illonka (Iman Belson). Instead, it was Sandra (Annarah Cymone), the one who refused to participate in the ritual. This revelation comes first to the audience and then to the entire group. In fact, the revelation is used as an essential dramatic device in a heated debate while IIonka tries to convince the others to do the ritual again.

In a very Mike Flanagan way, this episode makes the viewers and the characters question if the supernatural even exists. With the help of another revelation, this time about Anya (Ruth Codd), the show effectively removes the stern belief that there are supernatural forces at play.

After a series of emotionally tense sequences filled with dramatic tension, the group reconciles to tell another story. This also depicts how tightly knit the group had become in their limited time together. As the show dives into another story, which could be the last one in The Midnight Club, we see a sci-fi take, not very different from many films in the 1990s.

The story dealt with androids, bootstrap complex, and time travel, resulting in a visually stunning sequence, which felt a bit like a filler. As there was plenty going on around the premise, this story may feel a little unnecessary to many, but as a self-contained sequence, it was excellent.

The final sequence of the ninth episode was the most exciting part. After another startling revelation about Shasta, the story dived into a near-fatal mistake that almost cost Ilonka her life. This bit remained unresolved till the end, making it the gateway to the finale.

This episode was a big step towards a fitting conclusion, which the show will hopefully provide in the upcoming episode.

