The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, starring Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon: Release date, airtime, plot, cast, and all you need to know

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, starring Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon, is set for a May release. On April 2, tvN dropped the latest official poster for the K-drama, confirming the release date (May 11, 2024) and creating excitement among fans and potential viewers.

The poster illustrates a romantic scene between a couple, where they are captured in a moment just before a kiss. The poster said:

“Junho, who was a student, returns after 10 years as a man.”

The drama follows the story of a well-known instructor and a new student-turned-teacher who get caught up in a captivating midnight romance. Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon are expected to show great synergy through their acting skills in the show.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Release date, airtime, plot, cast, and more

Release date and airtime

Following the latest update on tvN's social media pages, Wi Ha-joon and Jung Ryeo-won’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, May 11, 2024, on the tvN channel.

The pilot episode of this melo-romance drama will air at 9:20 PM Korean Standard Time. The show will simultaneously air on the South Korean OTT platform TVING.

Plot

The K-drama follows the romantic tale of Lee Jun-ho, played by Wi Ha-joon, and Seo Hye-jin, played by Jung Ryeo-won, where the former returns to an academy 10 years after his graduation and develops feelings for the latter.

Seo Hye-jin is a renowned academy instructor who has an impressive 14 years of experience. She possesses solid strength and a resilient personality as someone who does not give up in any situation.

On the other hand, Lee Jun-ho is a cheeky student who worked hard as a student at an esteemed university and made a return to his instructor, Seo Hye-jin, after a decade. Lee Jun-ho left his job at a large company that guaranteed him a solid career to become an instructor.

Cast

Seo Hye-jin will be portrayed by Jung Ryeo-won, an Australian actress and former singer based in South Korea who rose to fame with her appearance in the drama My Lovely Sam-soon. She previously led dramas like May It Please the Court, Wok of Love, Witch of Court, and more.

Meanwhile, Wi Ha-joon will play the role of Lee Jun-ho, who is known for his acting prowess through dramas like Squid Game, Little Women, Bad & Crazy, 18 Again, Romance is a Bonus Book, and many more.

Previously, she appeared as the antagonist Jung Ki-chul in the Disney+ drama The Worst of Evil alongside Ji Chang-wook, Im Se-mi, and BIBI.

Furthermore, anticipation is at an all-time high, especially because this drama is helmed by director Ahn Pan-seok. The director is known for his remarkable work in dramas like Something in the Rain, Secret Love Affair, Heard It Through the Grapevine, and One Spring Night.

Wi Ha-joon will be reuniting with the director since he participated in the drama Something in the Rain. Wi Ha-joon played the role of Yoon Seung-ho, who was the younger brother of the female lead, Yoon Jin-ah (Son Ye-jin), and also the best friend of the male lead, Seo Joon-hee (Jung Hae-in).

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon will premiere on Tuesday, May 11 at 9:20 PM (KST) on tvN and TVING.