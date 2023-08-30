Wi Ha-joon's look for his latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "He's so classically handsome"

Wi Ha-joon will be featured in the September issue of GQ Korea, where he collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli. The magazine recently shared an Instagram carousel, giving a sneak peek into the actor's fashion and beauty choices, where he exudes grace and elegance in pieces from the luxury fashion house's latest collection.

In the photoshoot, the K-drama star flaunted his versatility as he sported a variety of looks for the magazine pictorial, ranging from classic silhouettes to sleek suits. He also rocked padded vests for some of the pictures, with their understated yet preppy designs being perfect for the ongoing 'quiet luxury' trend.

Netizens absolutely loved the looks Wi Ha-joon went with for the GQ Korea shoot, noting that he was "classically handsome", thus the Italian brand's ensembles were especially flattering on him.

The fashion house is best known for its use of premium fabrics, which are crafted by highly skilled artisans. While the silhouettes tend to be classic and timeless with an emphasis on quality, the ensembles are contemporary, chic, and perfect for the modern minimalist.

Wi Ha-joon rocked an effortless hair and makeup look for GQ Korea's September issue

Wi Ha-joon looked dapper in preppy outfits, ranging from trench coats to patterned suits. He went with layered looks for most of the pictures, incorporating cozy knitwear under the suits and jackets, which Brunello Cucinelli is best known for.

The Bad and Crazy star paired his fashion choices with two different hairstyles, both perfectly fitting for the 'quiet luxury' trend that is making waves in the K-entertainment industry. For the first hairstyle, he went with a neatly combed-back look, parting his hair down the side and taming all the flyaways with the use of hair gel.

For the second look, Wi Ha-joon simply tweaked the first look, incorporating side-swept bangs into the hairdo. The gel gave his hair a chic, wet look, adding a hint of edge to the second hairstyle. 'Old money' fashion and beauty looks have been extremely popular in South Korea as of late, with the hairstyles beautifully tying the whole look together for the preppy 'quiet luxury' feel.

The Little Women actor kept his makeup look quite minimal, opting for a soft, dewy base that added a hint of shine to the high points of his face. Along with that, he kept his eye and lip makeup subtle as well, going for a light coat of a rosy pink lip shade that added a healthy dose of color without looking too intense.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@gq_korea)

Fans gushed over Wi Ha-joon's good looks, as an X user stated that he has been providing them with "serve after serve", as Disney+ took to its Instagram to reveal new stills from the actor's latest project, The Worst of Evil. Netizens also noted that he had a distinct aura for all the looks he sported in the magazine pictorial, commending his versatility to provide such a wide range in a single photoshoot.

Wi Ha-joon has been the talk of the town as of late, as the individual character posters for The Worst of Evil dropped recently, which will feature big names like Ji Chang-wook and Im Se-mi for the lead roles. Fans can catch the highly anticipated web series on Disney+, with the K-drama scheduled to start airing on September 27, 2023.