MONSTA X Shownu's look for his latest magazine cover wins the internet: "On my knees for model Shownu"

MONSTA X's Shownu was recently announced as the cover star for Allure Korea's September issue, where he collaborated with the Italian luxury brand Ferragamo. The magazine released two different covers, one being a full body shot and the second being a close-up with his chiseled face structure as the central focus.

The magazine states that the cover pictorial was shot soon after his unit activities with Hyungwon, with the duo having recently released their debut album The Unseen. Along with that, the title song, Love Me a Little, is out as well, accompanied by a stellar music video.

Netizens absolutely loved his look for the magazine cover, noting that his charisma was spilling through the picture. The MONSTA X member has been the cover star of three different magazines (Singles magazine, star1 magazine, and Allure Korea) for three consecutive months, making a grand comeback after returning from his mandatory military service in April 2023.

Compared to his Allure Korea cover shoot, star1 magazine's August cover was bright and fresh, with Shownu and Hyungwon looking summer-ready in lighter-colored ensembles. However, his latest magazine cover has a darker feel to it, with the Love Killa singer sporting an all-black outfit for the full body shot and bathed in intense red light for the close-up.

MONSTA X Shownu rocked a stunning wet look hairstyle for his cover pictorial for Allure Korea's September issue

Shownu sported an ultra-shiny all-black outfit for the cover shoot, with his sleeves rolled up to highlight his well-built arms. His intense gaze was the focal point of the entire pictorial, with his eyes being further accentuated with the creative usage of light and shadow.

He kept his makeup quite minimal, simply opting for a beautiful dewy base to enhance his glass-like skin. However, he did tightline his upper lash line to accentuate his eyes, which were the star of the show. He smudged out the liner to make his eye makeup look more natural, with the smudged liner adding some depth to his facial feature.

Shownu went with a gorgeous wet look for his hairstyle, which can be easily achieved with some hair gel. He kept most of his hair brushed back, leaving out a few locks of hair to frame his face and draw attention to his eyes. His wispy bangs added intrigue to the overall look, preventing his brushed back hairdo from looking too structured.

The hairstyle helped keep all the hair away from his face, thus allowing his chiseled jawline and cheekbones to have the spotlight in the red-toned image. The upturned collar of the knitted piece he wore for the close-up also helped frame his face, drawing all the attention to his eyes which stood out from the rest of his facial features.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@allurekorea)

Fans couldn't get enough of Shownu's intense gaze, as a Twitter user exclaimed, "Oleymoley the stare." Netizens gushed over how gorgeous he looked on the magazine cover, with one of them noting that the K-pop idol had a "crazy face card." MONBEBEs (MONSTA X's fans) swooned over his stunning visuals, stating that he always went hard for his magazine pictorials.

MONSTA X's Shownu has been keeping busy since his return from mandatory military service, having recently released the debut album The Unseen for his new duo unit with Hyungwon. This marks his much-awaited comeback after returning from his military service, which aims to showcase a different side of the artist that is more laid-back.