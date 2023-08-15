ZEROBASEONE's look for their latest magazine cover wins the internet: "A group of visuals"

ZEROBASEONE was recently announced as the cover star of Dazed Korea's September issue, where the hit K-pop boy band collaborated with Tiffany & Co. to showcase their latest Tiffany Lock collection. As such, the singers rocked a mix of pendants, rings, and bracelets from the very same collection.

The rookie boy band that came to fruition due to the South Korean reality show Boys Planet has seen immense success since their debut. Although the singers debuted recently, they have already broken several records that sets them apart from the rest, earning them the title of 'monster rookies.'

Following the announcement of Dazed Korea's September cover star, netizens took to social media to gush about their stunning visuals. ZEROBASEONE members went with a natural hair and makeup look, allowing their natural beauty and individuality to shine through. They sported black and white ensembles for the cover pictorial that created a beautiful contrast.

Moreover, the hit K-pop boy band was the August cover star for Singles magazine, which had a very different theme from the Dazed Korea cover pictorial. While the Singles magazine photoshoot was bright and fresh, Dazed Korea's cover shoot had a darker feel to it with an interesting play of light and shadow, which paired perfectly with their black and white outfits.

ZEROBASEONE looked gorgeous in their latest cover pictorial with Dazed Korea

ZEROBASEONE members looked stunning in the magazine covers released by Dazed Korea on their official Instagram account. While most of them flaunted their natural black hair color, Ricky stood out from the rest with his striking platinum blonde hairstyle. He also showed off the same hair color for his Singles magazine cover, albeit with lighter roots. Since the darker roots add some depth to his hairdo, it adds intrigue to his overall look.

The rest of the singers went with casual hairstyles for the cover shoot, opting for a simple brushed down look. Han Yu-jin and Kim Gyu-vin left their bangs brushed down as well, with their wispy bangs covering the entirety of their forehead. However, the others parted their bangs down the middle or the side to let their foreheads show through.

All the ZEROBASEONE members went with a similar makeup look, making slight tweaks to let their individuality shine through. They opted for makeup looks that further accentuated their natural beauty, making their uniqueness the central focus.

The K-pop boy band members sported a flawless dewy base with a gradient lip makeup look, which is a popular choice among K-celebrities. They paired it with subtle smokey eyes that were adjusted to perfectly fit every members' eye shape, further enhancing their natural facial feature.

Fans couldn't help but swoon over ZEROBASEONE's stunning visuals, with several users exclaiming that they looked gorgeous in the magazine cover. A netizen even went on to note that the singers were highly fitting for magazine cover shoots, referring to their previous cover pictorial with Singles magazine, which had caused a stir when it was first released.

ZEROBASEONE has been making waves in the K-pop industry as they take the world by a storm with their vocal prowess. Breaking several records, the rookie boy band has gained the admiration of netizens as well as seasoned professionals.