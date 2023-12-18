"The mighty have fallen": Internet reacts as Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler gets calls for resignation amid r*pe investigation 

Florida Republican Party chairman Christian Ziegler found himself in deep waters after the party voted on Sunday to remove him amidst his r*pe case investigation. Following the emergency meeting, members of the GOP demanded Christian Ziegler’s resignation, as Gov. Ron DeSantis and other top officials called for him to step down.

Disclaimer: This article concerns a r*pe investigation. Readers' discretion is advised.

This comes after Christian Ziegler was accused of r*ping a woman with whom he and his wife had a prior s*xual encounter. As per CNN, authorities claimed that the woman stated in her lawsuit that Ziegler and his wife, Bridger, had planned a three-way s*xual encounter with the woman, but when she learned that Bridger had canceled, the woman canceled too.

However, CCTV footage obtained by authorities shows Christian approaching the woman’s residence. Furthermore, claims were made by the victim about Ziegler entering her apartment and r*ping her on a bar stool.

However, the chairman stated that the encounter was “consensual,” and he did not force anything on the woman.

Social media users slam the Florida GOP Chair Ziegler as the party decides to strip him off his authority (Image via Twitter)

In an emergency meeting that took place in Orlando, members also decided to reduce the annual salary of Christian Ziegler to $1 only. Furthermore, they also specified that the chairman would now not be able to hire or fire staff and speak on behalf of the Florida GOP. The Party also made it clear that Christian Ziegler won’t be able to raise funds in the party’s name.

As soon as the news reached social media, netizens began reacting to the news, as one even commented:

Social media users reacted to the Florida GOP’s decision to strip Christian Ziegler of his authority

As the party decided to strip Christian Ziegler of his authority, he tried to convince his colleagues and stated how he felt that he should remain as chair. Michael Thompson, chairman of the Lee County Republican Executive Committee, attended the meeting and stated:

“He apologized for putting all of us in this position. He apologized for the shame that it brought on him and his family and the community. He was remorseful. He’s not a bad guy. He just did a real stupid thing and he’s going to suffer the consequences.”

However, as the news spread on social media, netizens started expressing their opinions on the fiasco. As a Twitter user, @kylegriffin1 posted about the development, here is how netizens reacted:

While social media users continued to pour in their thoughts on the matter, Christian Ziegler refused to step down from his position after the meeting. At the moment, Ziegler has not responded to the backlash and the negative comments from the masses.