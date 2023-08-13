What did Billy Porter say about Harry Styles? Emmy-winning Pose star’s criticism on the singer’s Vogue dress cover leaves internet divided 

American actor Billy Porter once again made headlines as he criticized Harry Styles for wearing a dress on the Vogue magazine cover in December 2020. As Billy Porter spoke to The Telegraph about 2 days back, the actor claimed how he did not like the idea of Harry Styles being the first man to wear a dress on a Vogue cover.

"I created the conversation about non-binary fashion and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white man, in a dress on their cover for the first time. He is the one you're going to try and use to represent this new conversation?"

He also claimed that it doesn’t “feel good” to him.

"You're using my community, or your people are using my community to elevate you. You haven't had to sacrifice anything."

At the same time, in the interview with The Telegraph, Billy also did not hold back at commenting on Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, as he claimed that her publication should “do better” towards LGBTQ. He said:

"That b*tch said to me at the end, 'How can we do better?' And I was so taken off guard that I didn't say what I should have said."

He then stated how Vogue should be using its “power” to “uplift the voices of the leaders of this de-gendering of fashion movement."

Social media users pour in their opinions as Billy once again brought up the December 2020 Harry Styles cover and bashed the Editor-in-Chief. (Image via Twitter)

The fiasco began in 2020 when Harry Styles wore a dress for the cover of the magazine, and at the time as well, Billy Porter slammed the Watermelon Sugar singer claiming that Harry “doesn’t care” and that he is doing all of this “because it’s the thing to do.” However, Billy Porter later apologized for his comments, but once again brewed controversy almost three years later for the same shoot.

“Billy Porter jealous of him or what?”: Heated debated sparks on social media after the Pose actor once again slammed Harry Styles

After Billy Porter couldn’t stop himself from bashing Harry Styles and Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, many social media users began talking about it on the internet. As a Twitter account @PopBase, posted about it on Twitter, a netizen commented and stated how they feel that Billy Poter is jealous of Harry Styles. On the other hand, many others sided with the actor.

At the moment, neither Vogue nor the Editor-in-Chief has spoken up on the matter. Harry Styles, too has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the same. However, netizens are constantly pouring in their thoughts and taking to multiple platforms to express their thoughts on the matter, as Billy Porter once again raised the issue.