"Karma comes in all kinds of ways": Netizens react as Britney Spears' dad Jamie reportedly underwent leg amputation

As per ET, it has been reported that Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' father, underwent a leg amputation after battling a severe infection. The procedure, deemed a last resort by doctors, occurred in November 2023 following five unsuccessful surgeries to contain the infection.

The infection was said to have originated from a knee replacement that Jamie, 71, had undergone earlier in the year. Reports indicate that the situation worsened despite efforts to address it, leading to Jamie's challenging journey through hospitalization.

This news comes amid the ongoing estrangement between Britney Spears and her father. The pop star's public battle in 2021 to end her conservatorship, in which Jamie played a significant role, gained widespread attention. Britney's conservatorship was eventually terminated in November 2021 after 13 years, and Jamie was suspended from his role.

It is also worth noting that Britney, now 42, recently released her memoir, "The Woman in Me," where she disclosed her willingness to sever ties with her family.

The memoir also touched on allegations that her mother, Lynne Spears, had disposed of cherished items, including a doll collection, during a visit amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

In response, Lynne Spears took to Instagram to dispute the allegations, showcasing the alleged dolls and expressing her love for Britney. Despite this, Britney stood firm on her claims, addressing her mother directly on Instagram. She recalled a specific incident when she noticed a change in the arrangement of her dolls during a visit home.

Jamie Spears faced health setbacks earlier as well

In November 2018, Jamie Spears faced a serious health crisis when his colon spontaneously ruptured.

At that time, Jamie was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where he underwent emergency surgery and remained hospitalized for 28 days. A statement from Britney Spears' team, obtained by People, revealed the complexity of the post-operative period but expressed optimism about his full recovery.

Britney Spears had previously addressed her father's health in a statement, emphasizing her dedication to caring for her family during those challenging times. She temporarily put her career on hold, postponing her Las Vegas residency, Domination, and taking an indefinite break from work. The singer expressed the importance of being with her family, highlighting the special bond they share.