Christmas with a Kiss cast list: Mishael Morgan and others star in Hallmark holiday movie

Christmas with a Kiss, the upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, is the latest holiday movie from the channel under the Mahogany label. It's coming soon out this month, on December 3, 2023.

For the successful, career-oriented Mona Sinclair, going home for Christmas is going to be tough as her dating life is nowhere near as successful as her professional life, which will inevitably draw questions from her family at home. What does this visit home for the holidays have in store for Mona's romantic life?

Christmas with a Kiss: Plot and cast

The official synopsis of Christmas with a Kiss, according to the channel, reads as follows:

"A social media brand ambassador, with the aid of two handsome would-be suitors, uses her influence to bolster interest in her family's annual Christmas carnival."

Starring Mishael Morgan, Ronnie Rowe, and Jaime M. Callica in the lead roles, Christmas with a Kiss promises to be an unforgettable romantic holiday story. Here is the cast list for the movie.

Mishael Morgan as Mona

Mishael Morgan is an Emmy-winning actor who has been cast in the lead role of Mona for Christmas with a Kiss. Morgan had initially chosen a career as an attorney, but an accident changed the course of her life and led her to follow her dreams and become an actor. She tried out her talent in the entertainment industry, and it landed her two serious roles as series regulars. After two years of testing out the industry, she became a full-time actor.

Morgan is best known for her roles as Hilary Curits and Amanda Sinclaire on The Young and the Restless. She also had many recurring roles and guest appearances in television shows like Chicago Med, Most Dangerous Game, Supernatural and Republic of Doyle. Morgan also made history by becoming the first Black woman to win a Daytime Emmy in the Lead Actress category.

Ronnie Rowe as Dez

Ronnie Rowe is an American actor who is best known for his role in the CBC/BET+ series The Porter. He is also popular for his supporting role opposite Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson in Netflix's The Man from Toronto and as a series regular in the BET series In Contempt.

Rowe has previously acted in the Hallmark movie Jingle Bell Bride, opposite Julie Gonzalo. Last year, he was nominated for a Canadian screen award for Best Supporting Actor in the film Akilla’s Escape and had a major lead role in the independent feature film Black Cop that was shown at TIFF. He is also currently featured in the CBS series Star Trek: Discovery, opposite Jason Isaacs and Michelle Yeoh.

Jaime M. Callica as Fletcher

Jaime M. Callica is a Canadian actor and one of Hollywood’s rising stars today. He has recently featured in a number of acclaimed movies. Callica is best known for starring as Grant Pierce in the Tubi original film Trap House, as well as the Lifetime film Pride: Seven Deadly Sins. He has also appeared in the Paramount+ feature Vindicta, alongside Sean Astin and Jeremy Piven. However, Callica rose to fame by starring as Tyler Perry in Ruthless.

Callica also had some minor roles in Batwoman, Nancy Drew, Wayward Pines, UnREAL, and Imaginary Mary. He can also be seen in the Netflix thriller Hypnotic, opposite Jason O’Mara and Dulé Hill, in the independent feature The Four Fathers and the Disney+ Halloween feature Under Wraps.

Catch Christmas with a Kiss this Sunday on Hallmark Channel.