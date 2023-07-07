The Modelizer: Release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Directed by Keoni Waxman, The Modelizer is a captivating film set to premiere on July 14, 2023, in theaters and on VOD. Embark on a passionate love journey as a Hong Kong tycoon bachelor, whose romantic pursuits are exclusively focused on models, learns about love when he meets his match.

The official logline of The Modelizer reads:

"A Hong Kong tycoon bachelor who only dates models meets his match when he stumbles across a Brazilian model who refuses to play by his rules, and ends up not only falling for her but also discovering the meaning of love along the way."

Produced, written by, and starring Byron Mann (known for his role as Ryu in the 1994 Street Fighter movie), this film combines familiar rom-com elements with extravagant displays of wealth. Set in an unconventional location, it offers a fresh perspective that is not often seen in mainstream Hollywood movies.

Upcoming rom-com: The Modelizer stars Byron Mann, Julia Nickson, Hana Hrzic, and other

Shot in Hong Kong during the COVID-19 pandemic, this film was produced over three weeks in late 2020 and early 2021. It features a stellar cast including:

1) Byron Mann as Shawn Koo

Byron Mann portrays Shawn Koo in The Modelizer. He portrays the character's journey with finesse. As the privileged son of a wealthy Chinese tycoon, Shawn experiences a lavish lifestyle and romantic entanglements with international models. However, his string of shallow relationships prompts a profound realization.

Mann's versatile acting shines through as viewers witness Shawn's awakening to the fact that love cannot be acquired solely through wealth. Renowned for his talent, Mann has captivated audiences in notable projects like Altered Carbon, The Big Short, and Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.

2) Nichkhun as Narin 'Bucky' Sakpiporn

Nichkhun takes on the role of Narin 'Bucky' Sakpiporn, Mann's partner-in-clubbing, in the film shot in Hong Kong during the COVID-19 pandemic. Known for his dynamic performances, Nichkhun is a popular South Korean singer, actor, and member of the boy band 2 PM. He has previously showcased his acting skills in notable works such as the drama series One and a Half Summer and the film Brother of the Year.

3) Rayssa Bratillieri as Camila

Rayssa Bratillieri portrays Camila, a captivating and rebellious model who captures Mann's heart in the film. Through her irresistible allure, she manages to make Mann fall deeply in love with her. Rayssa's exceptional performance brings Camila's character to life, showcasing her beauty, charisma, and inner strength. Bratillieri's notable works include The Perfect Match and Fateful Findings, showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Other cast members include:

Julia Nickson

Celinde Schoenmaker

Dominika Kachlik

Hana Hrzic

Kenneth Tsang

Philippe Joly as Vadim Petrenkov

Everything we know so far about The Modelizer

The Modelizer is an upcoming film that has generated considerable buzz. This rom-com film revolves around the captivating and rebellious model Camila and womanizer Shawn Koo. Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production took place in Hong Kong over three weeks in late 2020 and early 2021.

The film is produced by Waxman, Mann, and Jacob Silver, with Damon Criswell, Brian Jackson Harris, and Michael Wickstrom composing the score. Hong Kong rapper Dough-Boy and Japanese American singer Emi Meyer contributed featured songs. Excitement is building for this highly anticipated release.

The Modelizer premieres on July 14, 2023, in theaters and on VOD.

Poll : 0 votes