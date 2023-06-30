Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Chun-Li, one of the original World Warriors, is back in Street Fighter 6. She brings a wealth of improvements from previous versions of her character in this latest fighting game from Capcom. As a charge character, many players, myself included, find it a challenging and sometimes frustrating experience. However, she has a special to make charge inputs a little easier in this latest game.

This guide is a work in progress. As the lifetime of Street Fighter 6 goes on, and as new tech is found, we'll update this with more Chun-Li combos. She might be complex, but this guide will give you some basics to work with.

Chun-Li combo guide for Street Fighter 6

Note: Kikoken (B-F.P) and Spinning Bird Kick (D-U.K) require Charge. Additionally, during Serenity Stream (QCB.P), Chun-Li doesn't need any charge to cancel into her Special Moves.

1) Basic/BnB Chun-Li combos in Street Fighter 6

c.LK > LP > LK XX QCF.KK-KK

These combos come courtesy of MIR at VesperArcade, who has created combo guides for everyone. A staple combo for Chun-Li, this Street Fighter 6 chain has you go from crouching Light Kick, a Light Punch, and then a Light Kick again. From there, you cancel into EX Hundred Lightning Legs. The days of mashing the kick buttons for that input are over.

MK XX QCB.P-HK > jD.MK+D.MK XX QCF.HK

If some of this input is confusing, I'll elaborate. One of Chun-li's normals is Head Stomp. In Street Fighter 6, you can jump, then hit down+Medium Kick to do it up to three times. In this case, you stomp into Lightning Legs while still in the air after the cancel into Switch Stance (with Heavy Kick).

HK XX QCB.P-MK XX B-F.PP > LK XX QCF.MK

This World Warrior in Street Fighter 6 has a strong Heavy Kick, and you cancel it into her Switch Stance with a Medium Kick follow-up. The EX Kioken is next via cancel, and another cancel, this time for the Hundred Lightning Legs.

2) Modern combos for Chun-Li players

B.H XX QCB.L > L XX D-U.M+H > DD.H

Ahmz1404 has a detailed combo guide for fans of the Modern Control scheme in Street Fighter 6. However, Chun-Li isn't one of the best characters for this control type. With that in mind, you must use a regular input for this combo (QCB.Light). From there, you hit the heavy Spinning Bird Kick and then the Up Kicks.

D.M XX DR > M > B.H XX QCB.L > L XX D-U.M+H > DD.H

This is a bit more complex when it comes to Modern Control combos in Street Fighter 6. You're going to cancel into a Drive Rush, a few more normals that cancel into the Switch Stance, which then cancels into EX Spinning Bird Kick. You'll finish that off with Heavy Up Kicks.

3) Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos for Street Fighter 6's Chun-Li

DI > B.HP XX QCF.HK > DD.HK

From the Drive Impact, you use Back Heavy Punch into the Lightning Legs+Up Kicks for this combo. It's one of the most common follow-ups for this character.

DI > F.HK XX QCB.P-HK > J.HP-HP > Level 1 Super

This combo takes advantage of two of her most powerful normals. The Forward Heavy Kick. You'll then Switch Stance, use the Heavy Kick, and follow up with the double-tap Heavy Punch while in the air. Finally, the Level 1 Super as they fall to round out the Drive Impact combo.

DR MP > B.HP XX QCB.P-LK XX D-U.MK

If you can use Instant Drive Rush and cancel, you can easily take advantage of this combo in Street Fighter 6. From Back Heavy, you cancel into the Switch Stance into the Light Kick. Here's where things get hard, though. You have to cancel into the Spinning Bird Kick to get solid damage. During the kick animation, you can start that charge.

4) Punish Counter, Whiff Punish, and Counter Hit combos for Chun-Li

LP PC > B.HP XX QCB.P-HK > J.DMK+D.MK XX QCF.HK

From a Light Punish counter, you use the familiar Back Heavy into Stance Switch Heavy Kick. This combo will jump Head Stomp, another Head Stomp, and Lightning Legs while you're still in the air.

MP/c.MP PC > B.HP XX QCB.P-LK > D-U.MK

If this combo guide teaches anything, it's that she has certain mechanics you need to master. For this combo, you cancel the back heavy into Switch Stance, as we have done in several previous combos. This iteration ends with a Medium Spinning Bird Kick.

S.HP PC > c.MP XX D-U MK

Chun-Li's standing Heavy is great for a Punish Combo. This one's a bit simpler, where you just cancel Medium Punch into a solid Spinning Bird Kick.

This Street Fighter 6 combo guide is very much a work in progress. If you'd like to contribute, DM me on Twitter with a video and notation, and we'll add it to the article.

