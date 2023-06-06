How to easily counter Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6

Chun-Li is one of the most iconic characters from the Street Fighter series, and she graces the virtual fighting stages once again in Street Fighter 6. The character uses her mobility to remain within mid-range against her opponents where she does the most damage. If she sees an opening or if she can create one, she utilizes her expert blend of Asian martial arts styles to push the pace and pressure opponents into making mistakes and gain the advantage.

Chun-Li's fighting style can catch even the more experienced Street Fighter players off-guard. If you find yourself unable to keep up with her blinding speed and quick-hitting strikes, this guide is for you.

Getting to know Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6

Chun-Li in Street Fighter 6 belongs to an archetype of fighting game characters that are referred to as footsies.

For the uninitiated, footsies are characters who rely on using the ground or the space between two characters. They use mid-range regular attacks and pokes to create an opening before using their mobility to take advantage of the gaps in their opponents' defense. Typically, these characters use kicks, which is why they are called footsies.

Chun-Li has several complex maneuvers that branch into quick-hitting combos, making her unpredictable. This allows her to devastate opponents at mid-range. She controls both the pace and the space effectively, thanks to her agile footwork that allows her to step in and out of her opponent's striking range. For example, her Hazanshu is most effective when used at mid-range.

The best way to neutralize her is to move out of the mid-range area by stepping back and hitting her with long-range offense or getting up close and personal by not letting her control the pace of the fight from mid-range.

Using zoners who are capable of long-range offense and have effective projectiles is great for taking on Chun-Li as this forces her to constantly focus on getting back into range. This takes her focus away from executing her complex hard-hitting combos and forces her to direct her attention to getting back within range. When doing this, beware of opportunities where she can use her mobility to get back within striking distance.

Additionally, characters who are capable of using forward-moving attacks are great for neutralizing Chun-Li's advantages. Attacks that allow you to move during execution will essentially move you outside of Chun-Li's effective range while causing damage or at the very least forcing her to defend.

Choosing the right Street Fighter 6 characters who are capable of negating her advantages goes a long way toward defeating Chun-Li

The best Street Fighter 6 characters to counter Chun-Li

One of Street Fighter 6's new characters, JP, can negate Chun-Li's advantages from the very beginning of the match by creating space immediately and chipping away at her health with his unpredictable projectiles, as well as long-range pokes and regulars. JP can also use his teleport ability to get close to Chun-Li if the opportunity presents itself.

On the other hand, a zoner like Guile might struggle against Chun-Li since his regular attacks and pokes don't have the same range as JP's, and his projectiles need to be charged to be fully effective.

On the other end of the fighting game archetype spectrum, E. Honda has attacks that move him closer to his opponents. Using his forward-moving offense effectively can easily mess up Chun-Li's game plan and lead to her defeat.

