Street Fighter 6 guide - Tips on how to master Instant Drive Rush

Street Fighter 6 has plenty of fascinating techniques, and one of them is the Instant Drive Rush. Also known as a Parry Drive Rush, you can hit a Drive Rush much faster than normal. This will either allow your opponent far less time to react to your initial strike or a way to swiftly continue a combo as you punish your opponent. It’s something that takes a bit of work, but it’s worth investing time into.

Instant Drive Rush is an advanced combo technique. Players have varying thoughts on which way is the most efficient way to use this skill as you play Street Fighter 6. We’ll go over some of these ways to help you learn this important technique.

What is Instant Drive Rush in Street Fighter 6?

Normally, a Drive Rush has a bit of a delay as you dash in on your opponent. There are several characters who have the power to just Drive Rush in with relative safety. Some valuable techniques were discovered during some of the beta tests for Street Fighter 6.

One of them was Instant Drive Rush or Parry Drive Rush. You can buffer the inputs to make this skill activate much faster than normal. It will feel near instantaneous, giving opponents very little time to respond.

It could also make certain combos more viable since you dash faster using this technique mid-combo. Whether you play the strongest World Warrior or the weakest, this is something worth practicing.

How to use Instant Drive Rush in Street Fighter 6

Instant Drive Rush is incredibly challenging to practice but worth mastering. There are a few ways to work on this skill, and there’s a bit of disagreement on which is better. With that in mind, I’ll discuss both and allow you to determine which is right for you.

The first is to hold parry (MP+MK or whatever button you bound it to), then press the double forward motion to Drive Rush. The downside is that it’s not as fast, and there’s a brief moment you see the parry happening. A player who sees this can easily prepare a counter.

Conversely, you can press forward, and then forward+parry simultaneously to get a more reliable, much faster Instant Drive Rush. You can use either of these methods, and both are useful, whether in a combo or whether you use them to initiate the combo.

Another benefit of the second technique is that it uses less Drive Gauge. While mid-combo for any World Warrior, hold the parry button while triggering an attack animation. After the recovery of that move, hit the dash to make the Drive Rush trigger much easier.

You can also use Instant Drive Rush on your opponent’s wake up. If you have tricky shenanigans and want to get in quickly, use this Street Fighter 6 technique to overwhelm your opponent before they can react.

While it sounds simple enough maneuver, many players will surely need practice. No matter what button system you use, this technique is worth practicing in Street Fighter 6.

