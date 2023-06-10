Who were the most popular characters in the first week of Street Fighter 6?

Street Fighter 6 is live, and thousands of players are getting into the action. Around the globe, players are dusting off their fight sticks to get back into the game, but who were the most popular characters in that opening week? This question has been answered thanks to Redditor geco_420 on the Street Fighter subreddit. They offered a pie chart that shows how many players picked each character.

While we don’t know why players picked which character, we can speculate why certain characters might have been picked in the opening week of Street Fighter 6. Which ones were the most popular, though?

Most popular characters in Street Fighter 6’s first week

The data found in the above tweet came from The Capcom Fighters’ Network since Capcom tracks character usage that way. According to Geco’s list on Reddit, the most popular Street Fighter 6 characters were Ken, Ryu, and Cammy. They make up the bulk of the list, followed shortly by Marisa, Manon, and Juri.

It makes sense to see Ryu in the top three of Street Fighter 6. He’s the most well-rounded, solid character. He’s not the most powerful World Warrior, but certainly ranks among the most reliable characters. It’s not hard to see why Ken would be there, though. Ken has a fast, aggressive playstyle, dropping lots of damage for less work.

Cammy is in the same camp as Ken - fairly easy to play and has a lot of control of the neutral ground. She has solid normals, and her specials cover a wide range of distances. She can easily react to much of the cast’s attacks and punish them.

Marisa and Manon are both new, and to boot, they’re powerful. The French judoka, Manon, in particular, has the single hardest-hitting move in the game if she has 5 Medals. She reminds some players of a better Abel from Street Fighter 4. It could also simply come down to aesthetics.

Many fans are in love with the looks of Manon, Marisa, and even the sadistic Juri Han. One reason people pick a main character can be the looks and style of the character. With this in mind, it’s easy to see why these three would be popular in Street Fighter 6.

While many of these numbers are interesting, one result could be skewed. Luke is the default character players start on, so people who don’t go online could just be stuck showing Luke as the character they picked. Therefore, Geco suggests that at least 1,000 Lukes could be people who aren’t actively playing.

The Redditor also suggested that the least popular character, Dhalsim, is incredibly powerful, despite nobody playing him. One of the best players in Street Fighter 6, according to Geco, is a Dhalsim main - Mister Crimson.

Interestingly enough, the least played are primarily charge characters - Chun-Li, E. Honda, Guile, and Blanka. Lily’s a grappler like T. Hawk, but most bottom-ranked characters are charge characters. It may be that players aren’t ready to practice that kind of character yet, opting for something easier and more satisfying.

This data is interesting and is sure to change as the weeks roll on. However, if you want to know the most popular character at the start of Street Fighter 6, it was none other than Ken Masters.

Poll : 0 votes