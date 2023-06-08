Street Fighter 6 Manon complete combo guide - BnB, Drive, Punish Counters, and more

Manon, one of the new Street Fighter 6 characters, has really captured players’ attention. The French grappler has a ton of damage potential, and being able to combo into her throws is very satisfying. She has a flashy look, and a graceful moveset, making her a wildly popular character. She also resembles another popular character, SF4’s Abel. Both are practitioners of Judo and are from France.

Manon's powerful normals and throws, combined with her relative ease of play, make her one of the best characters in Street Fighter 6 right now. This article will evolve as the game progresses and will be updated with more combos as they are revealed.

Manon combo guide for Street Fighter 6

1) Basic BnB Combos to use with Manon

c.LK > c.LP XX QCF.KK > QCB MK

Manon's specials link to each other nicely in Street Fighter 6. After the simple link into EX Rond-point, you can easily follow up with Dégagé before your opponent hits the ground. It is simple but effective.

cr.MP > LK XX QCF.MK

Today's basic/Bread and Butter combos come courtesy of MIR at VesperArcade. This particular combo is an easy but hard-hitting combo. Linking crouching attacks into standing is something all players, regardless of character choice, should be learning. Rooflemonger offered something similar with Heavy Kick, which is also an option.

c.LK > cLP XX QCF.KK XX Level 2 Super

Another easy combo for those who practice canceling is going from the crouching Light Punch, canceling into Rond-point, and canceling that into a beefy Level 2 Super. It's solid damage and another reason why she's one of the best World Warriors.

Back.HP XX QCB.KK > LK XX QCF.KK > QCB.MK

Manon's Back Heavy is incredibly strong, and you can link it to her Dégagé easily enough. From there, you Light Kick, cancel into Rond-point, and another Dégagé.

2) Modern combos for Manon in Street Fighter 6

DI > Back.Heavy > Forward.Special > Down.Special

These Modern combos come from Onestep, who has put in some work with Manon. She has a few quite easy combos, to begin with, when it comes to practicing Modern Controls.

This one is easy, with a Drive Impact in the corner, into back Heavy, Forward Special into Down Special. However, that final hit needs to connect while they're in the air.

Medium RC > Back.Heavy > Down Special

Back Heavy into Down Special is incredibly useful on Manon, so you're going to likely see a liberal use of this in Modern Combos, just in general. This one's no exception, starting with a Medium attack into a Rush Cancel.

Medium > Forward.Special [EX] > Super

There are so many ways to do this. Onestep highlights a few of these Medium/Forward Special combos, which you can see in the above video. He gives quite a few options for Manon players to take advice from.

3) Drive Meter/Drive Impact/Drive Rush combos for Manon

DI > Back.HP XX QCF.HK, Level 1 Super

Drive Impact is best in the corner. These combos use it to get the most out of them. This one ends with a Level 1 super for a nice chunk of damage in the corner while keeping you on the advantage.

DI > Back.HP XX QCF.KK > QCB.MK > Level 2 Super

Back.HP is clearly one of her best normals in Street Fighter 6. It's used in such a wide variety of combos. Here, we cancel into Rond-point, and once again link into Dégagé, only to end in Level 2 Super.

MP/C.MP/MK xx DR Back.HP xx QCF LP-K > QCF.KK > QCB MK

This World Warrior has quite a few excellent Drive Rush options too. Here's one that's a bit on the lengthy side, but with practice it can be devastating. Thankfully, you can begin with several options. It requires some very well-timed cancels, but it's brilliant to see it in action.

4) Whiff Punish, Punish Counter, and Counter-Hit combos

MP/c.MK PC > LK XX QCF.MK

This Punish Combo uses a Medium Punch, or you could use Crouching Medium Kick for similar results. Whichever works best for you. To continue this Street Fighter 6 combo, cancel your Light Kick into Dégagé to kick someone across the screen.

C.MP PC > Back+HP xx QCF.MP

This Street Fighter 6 character has a wealth of options on the crouching Medium Punch counter hit. Once again, she relies on the back Heavy, this time linking into Renversé, which is one of her throw attacks.

HP PC > C.LP xx QCF.MK

Even her regular Heavy Punch is a strong lead-off for her Punish Combos. Just link that to crouching Light Punch and immediately cancel into Dégagé for solid results.

