All Street Fighter 6 characters who are best played on Modern

Modern controls in Street Fighter 6 are solid, but they aren’t for all characters. There are characters who perform quite well with a more limited moveset, and that’s perfectly fine. Classic characters have access to all of their normals, specials, and tricks, but the other control options have few options. The options they have are solid, but they're not always enough.

This article is just my opinion on who I think has what it takes to be successful using Modern Controls in Street Fighter 6.

This doesn’t mean the character will always win or that you can climb into Diamond/Plat with that control scheme. However, they have an easier time than other characters.

Which Street Fighter 6 characters succeed with Modern controls?

Character options in SF6

Luke

Zangief

Kimberly

Ryu

Ken

Lily

Juri

Cammy

Luke is perhaps one of the most obvious picks. He’s an incredibly simple character for his moveset, and he does well all around. I think Shotos/Shoto-likes do well with this control scheme.

These characters have a moveset that isn’t especially complex, making them perfect for Street Fighter 6’s Modern controls. Just use his throws and win for free.

Perhaps the character I’m least confident about is Zangief in Modern, though. I feel like there’s certainly the possibility of cheap and aggressive behavior while playing this Street Fighter 6 character. The main appeal lies in how wildly easy it is to hit SPDs this way.

Kimberly’s options are solid too. She’s a reasonably easy character to play, and her modern inputs are reliably strong. I don’t play a lot of Kimberly personally, in Street Fighter 6, but I liked what she had to offer rushing people down.

Ryu and Ken are on this list for the same reason. While Ken’s more aggressive and Ryu has a more patient gameplay style, you can play Ken that way too. That’s how I play Ken online. I play slow and patient and punish people for becoming angry.

I figured Lily would work because Zangief does, but her moveset is a little less complex. She reminds me a lot of T. Hawk, and he would have been a godsend for Modern controls in Street Fighter 6.

When it comes to Juri Han, I’m conflicted. There’s a lot of potential for her, but it comes with a caveat. You’d need to use less of her auto-normals and reserve Auto Medium/Auto Heavy to poke people out. I think she certainly has a lot of potential.

On the harder end of the scale is Cammy White. She can be played with these controls thanks to her simple special moveset. However, she still requires pretty strong execution if you want to play her online, so practice.

There are some other characters that might be possible, like Dhalsim. I have played little of him in SF6, so that will take some more time to determine. If you aren't comfortable with Classic controls, this game gives you other options.

