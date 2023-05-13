The Mother ending explained: Was the female assassin able to protect her daughter Zoe?

The Mother is a highly electrifying and brand new action drama movie that debuted exclusively on Netflix on Friday, May 12, 2023. Misha Green acted as the story's writer, while the movie's screenplay was written by Peter Craig and Andrea Berloff, along with Green. Niki Caro served as the director of the film.

The movie revolves around a trained female assassin, referred to as "The Mother," willing to do anything in her power to keep her 12-year-old daughter Zoe safe. As per the official brief synopsis for the movie, given by Netflix:

"A military-trained assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she's never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge."

The lead cast list for the Netflix movie includes Jennifer Lopez in the titular role, Lucy Paez as Zoe, Omari Hardwick as William Cruise, Joseph Fiennes as Adrian Lovell, and a few others.

Ever since its release on Netflix, the movie has received a lot of positive responses due to its thrilling storyline and striking ending. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out how the end of The Mother turned out.

Jennifer Lopez does manage to save her daughter by the end of The Mother

Did William die?

Netflix's new action-thiller starring Jennifer Lopez chronicled the compelling story of a military-trained assassin who had to separate from her daughter Zoe soon after the latter's birth, as both of their lives were in danger. After the assassin sold out her partners Adrian Lovell and Hector Álvarez to the FBI, she ended up making too many enemies. Thus, it became risky for her to live with her daughter.

So, when one of the members of the FBI, William Cruise, promised her that he would inform her if her daughter was ever in danger, the assassin left and started living secretly in her hideout. However, after 12 years, she was informed by William that her daughter Zoe was in danger.

Both Lovell and Álvarez were looking for Zoe in order to exact revenge from her mother, the assassin who sold them out. Thus, she had to come out hiding in order to protect her daughter. When Zoe was abducted from her school by Álvarez's men, the assassin, along with William, went to rescue her.

Zoe was kept inside a tower house filled with guards. But with her sharp shooting skills, the assassin was able to wipe out all the men and free her daughter. She also killed Álvarez and burned down the tower house to the ground, before leaving the place with her daughter and William. Meanwhile, from the moment Zoe met the assassin, she knew that it was none other than her birth mother.

For Zoe's safety, her mother once again separated from her, leaving her in William's care. William was taking Zoe to her foster home when their car was attacked by Adrian Lovell and his men. They were about to take Zoe with them, when the assassin arrived once more to rescue her daughter.

However, Lovell brutally killed William in front of both Zoe and her mother, right before fleeing the place.

Did The Mother and Zoe make it out alive?

After William died, the assassin couldn't risk Zoe going back to her foster home, thus she took her to the hideout she was living in. There, she began training Zoe by giving her driving lessons, shooting lessons, and teaching her knife skills, so that she could defend herself if attacked by anyone.

Zoe proved to be a natural at these lessons. However, after being bit by a wolf cub, when The Mother took her to the hospital, she mistakenly gave away her real name, thereby endangering both of them. Thus, she had to get separated from her mother once more. The assassin placed her in one of her trusted friend's care.

At the end of the action-thriller movie, Lovell and his men appeared where the assassin was living to kill both her and Zoe.

The assassin was trying her best to stand her ground against Lovell's men, but finding it difficult to do so alone. It was at this moment that Zoe rushed in, having read a letter from The Mother.

During the course of the fight, however, Lovell tricked Zoe to shoot her own mother. When she got badly wounded, Lovell, who was possibly the birth father of Zoe as hinted at the very end of the movie, took her with him.

The assassin somehow regained her senses and took a shot at Lovell's car from afar. She didn't expect it to hit the target due to the long distance. But, thanks to her amazing shooting skills, she hit the target perfectly, killing Lovell.

Thus, both Zoe and her birth mother made it out alive in the end.

