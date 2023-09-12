In April 2019, Indiana landlord Ron Whiles was shot dead inside his home by an intruder who then stabbed Whiles' tenant, Thomas Day, multiple times during a struggle. The attacker then set the house on fire with both men still inside. Day escaped and survived the incident. He later underwent extensive surgery.

The suspect, Andrew Alcorns, was located in Dayton, Ohio, a couple of days later. Following an hours-long standoff, Alcorns shot himself in the head in a failed suicide attempt. He eventually pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the case, receiving a 70-year term.

ID's The Murder Tapes is scheduled to chronicle the vicious attack on Ron Whiles and his tenant Thomas Day in an episode titled Who Killed the Landlord?

An official synopsis states:

"After a man calls 911 to report being stabbed and a house on fire, police find Ron Whiles shot and burned in his home in Lafayette, Ind.; with one victim dead and one clinging to life, detectives question multiple suspects, which leads to one name."

The all-new episode airs on the channel at 9 pm ET on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Thomas Day was stabbed during a struggle with the intruder who shot his landlord, Ron Whiles

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reported the incident from witness and assault survivor Thomas Day's perspective. He is originally from Florida and resided in a rented room at landlord Ron Whiles' Indiana home on South 31st Street.

As per the outlet, Day claimed he was sleeping on April 7, 2019, when an intruder broke into the house. The tenant was awakened sometime around 6 am by what he believed was the sound of "firecrackers going off," and soon saw "a guy shooting" his landlord.

Witnessing this, Day charged the shooter and jumped on his back, putting him in a chokehold and asking Whiles, who was still alive at the time, to "get up and call 911." He recalled seeing Whiles on the ground and unable to move.

During the struggle, Day was stabbed at least 29 times by the attacker before realizing that Whiles was unable to help. He then rushed back to his room to call 911. After this, the tenant claimed he heard more gunshots, followed by a "whooshing" sound. The intruder then set the house on fire using an accelerant.

A 911 dispatcher urged Day to leave the burning house, and while climbing out of his bedroom window, his foot got stuck on something, causing a severe injury. He was found lying outside the house by first responders, and was soon rushed to an Indianapolis hospital by paramedics. Day ultimately survived the ordeal after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Andrew Alcorns intended to rob Ron Whiles' money that morning

The Murder Tapes airs with a new episode on ID this Tuesday, September 12 (Image via Amazon)

The same Lafayette Journal & Courier report mentioned that in the morning hours of April 11, police located Andrew Alcorns, a suspect in Ron Whiles' shooting death and the gruesome attack on Thomas Day, in a Dayton apartment. A nine-hour standoff then concluded with Alcorns' failed suicide attempt after he shot himself in the head.

Alcorns initially pleaded guilty to being a felon carrying a handgun without a license, possession of an altered handgun, and resisting law enforcement in February 2020. He later pleaded guilty to charges in connection with Whiles' murder and aggravated battery for stabbing Day. As part of the deal, the convict was sentenced to 70 years in prison.

The outlet also confirmed that Alcorns committed the crimes while robbing Whiles of his money. He intended to use the stolen sum as bond money to get his girlfriend out of prison.

Learn more about Ron Whiles' shooting death on ID's The Murder Tapes this Tuesday.