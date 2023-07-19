The Murderer on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Netflix's new Thai thriller film, The Murderer, is set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The movie tells the story of a man who's accused of killing his in-laws. His wife plays a pivotal role in the case and her testimony could end up deciding the man's fate.

The movie stars Phetthai Vongkhamlao in the lead role, along with various others portraying major supporting characters. It is directed by noted filmmaker Wisit Sasanatieng, with the screenplay penned by Abishek J. Bajaj.

Netflix's The Murderer trailer focuses on a mysterious man accused of murdering his in-laws

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for The Murderer on June 30, 2023, and it briefly depicts a number of shocking moments from the film without giving away any major details that could spoil the viewing experience for fans.

A man is accused of murdering his in-laws, but the truth is more complicated than what is seems. The trailer perfectly sets up a grim and frightening tone that fans of psychological thrillers would certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Netflix has also shared the description of the movie on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''Bizarre mysteries intertwined in a baffling family murder case that shook the entire Northeastern region of Thailand. Of 7 lives, only 3 survived. Witness interrogations gone wild. What the heck has happened? All sleuths, get geared up and join the ride with a veteran detective from Don Kratok Police Station, starring Phetthai Vongkhamlao. Colorfully directed by Wisit Sasanatieng, ‘The Murderer’ streams on 27 July, only on Netflix.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to a scary thriller flick that delves deep into the darkest facets of the human psyche.

In brief, about The Murderer cast

The Murderer stars noted Thai actor Phetthai Vongkumlao in the lead role. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to his character are known at this point, but he looks to be playing a negative role.

Phetthai Vongkumlao looks quite impressive in the film's trailer as he perfectly portrays his character's numerous quirks and eccentricities whilst also capturing his underlying creepy aura with astonishing ease.

Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the show. His other notable acting credits include The Protector, Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior, This Girl is Bad-A**, and many more.

Starring alongside Kevin Spacey is actor James Laver, who appears to be portraying the character of the English man accused of killing his wife's in-laws. The core of the story revolves around his role in the case, and it will be intriguing to see how his character is developed and explored throughout the film.

James Laver looks equally impressive in the film's trailer, and fans can look forward to a compelling performance from him in the movie. He's previously starred in The Cave, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and more.

The remaining cast members include actors like Jonathan Samson, Eisaya Hosuwan, Sawanee Utoomma, Chananticha Chaipa, and many others.

Don't forget to watch The Murderer on Netflix on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 3 am ET.