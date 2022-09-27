What time will The Greatest Beer Run Ever air on Apple TV+? Release date, plot and more details about Zac Efron's action comedy?

Zac Efron's new action comedy flick, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, is expected to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film focuses on a young man who sets off to Vietnam to find his childhood friends who are fighting in the war there.

However, the journey isn't as simple as it may seem at first glance.

The film features Zac Efron in the lead role along with many others in key supporting roles. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more details about the film's plot.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever: What to expect from this Zac Efron-starrer?

On August 17, 2022, Apple TV released the official trailer for The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which offers a peek into the life of protagonist Chickie. In a voiceover, the lead character says:

''I'm Chickie Donohue, and I'm not supposed to be in Vietnam.''

Although the initial parts of the trailer seem quite tense, it tones down towards the second half as it becomes funnier. Chickie receives warnings from people close to him about leaving for Vietnam, but he's adamant about helping his friends by taking American beer for them.

Overall, the trailer beautifully incorporates elements of humor as well as the horrors of war, which could make for a visceral cinematic experience. Viewers can look forward to a charming and entertaining story that maintains a lighthearted tone whilst also capturing the complexities and brutalities of war.

Cinema Connoisseur @MovieEndorser THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER is an Entertaining Watch. Thrills and Laughs in the First Half and an Intense War Drama in the Second. Efron Commits and Russell Crowe is Excellent in Limited Screen Time! THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER is an Entertaining Watch. Thrills and Laughs in the First Half and an Intense War Drama in the Second. Efron Commits and Russell Crowe is Excellent in Limited Screen Time! https://t.co/AJYs9r007s

The official synopsis of the movie, as per Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''To show support for his neighborhood friends serving in Vietnam, Chickie Donohue (Zac Efron) decides to do something totally outrageous: travel to the frontline by himself to bring the soldiers a little piece of home — their favorite can of American beer.''

The description further continues:

''However, what started as a well-meaning journey quickly turns into the adventure of a lifetime as Chickie confronts the reality of this controversial war and his reunions with his childhood buddies thrust him into the complexities and responsibilities of adulthood. Based on an incredible true story, “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” is a heartfelt coming-of-age tale about friendship, loyalty and sacrifice.''

The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received mostly positive reviews from critics. Apart from Apple TV+, the film will also be released in select cinemas on September 30, 2022.

A quick look at the cast of The Greatest Beer Run Ever

The movie stars Zac Efron in the lead role as Chickie. Efron looks phenomenal in the trailer, portraying the tenderness, warmth, and innocence of his character with ease. Viewers can expect a memorable performance from the talented actor.

The rest of the cast includes several prominent names such as:

Bill Murray as The Colonel

Russell Crowe as Arthur Coates

Will Ropp as Kevin McLoone

Jake Picking as Rick Duggan

Kyle Allen as Bobby Pappas

The film is helmed by Peter Farrelly. Farrelly is best known for directing movies like Green Book, Hall Pass, The Three Stooges, and Dumb and Dumber, to name a few.

Don't miss The Greatest Beer Run Ever on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 30, 2022.

