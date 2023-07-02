The Next Black Millionaires release date, air time, and plot 

Roku channel and MACRO Television Studios are teaming up with SheaMoisture to launch a one-of-a-kind docuseries, The Next Black Millionaires, featuring the dreams of aspirational black youngsters becoming true. The six-episode long series will be released on Roku on Friday, July 7 at 03:00 am ET.

Fans can watch the series for free on the platform. SheaMoisture is also organizing a special screening on Saturday, July 1, for a few customers in New Orleans.

Fans can easily access Roku on IOS, Android and Fire TV.

The show will feature the three winners of the SheaMoisture Next Black Millionaires program who will receive a $100,000 grant, mentorship, and advices from the biggest professionals in the business industry to launch their own companies.

The cameras will follow the three youngsters as they embark on an ambitious journey of “growing their passions into million-dollar businesses.”

The Next Black Millionaires program was originally created in 2021

The Next Black Millionaires will feature the entrepreneurs' journeys as they try to manage relationships, business, and overcome serious obstacles with the help of the guides around them.

The trailer of the show features the CEO of SheaMoisture saying that they recieved many hundreds of applications, out of which only three were chosen.

The chosen entrepreneurs are the new generation millenials who will try their best not to get deafeated and to make sure that their product stays on the shelves.

The founder of the organization says that if the contestants fail to launch their product successfully, someone else might get their oppurtunity.

Cara Sabin, the CEO at SheaMoisture says in an interview:

"We are thrilled to debut this docuseries because we get to highlight these three amazing entrepreneurs. We also get to shed light on what the path to a million-dollar business looks like, the power of intentional investment, and the nuances in the journey experienced by Black business owners."

The Next Black Millionaires program was originally created in 2021 so that Black entrepreneurs could get “funding, retail distribution consulting, mentoring and executive coaching, access to an investment pipeline, and more.”

Chosen entrepreneurs of The Next Black Millionaires

Dorian Morris from Undefined Beauty

Dorian wants to “"undefine" the current beauty industry and “democratize” it by launching products which are clean and conscious of plant magic.

Morris offers demystifying plant-powered solutions through an unfiltered approach to clean-cal skincare. She pairs the age old plant wisdom with clinically proven techniques to create budgeted products under $30.

LaToya Stirrup from KAZMALEJE

LaToya Stirrup and her two sisters came up with this company which offers hair care products for African-American people. The products, especially the finger detangling related item, are so popular that they are available in bulk.

These combs and hair products prevent tangling and help style the hair in a much natural manner.

Neil Hudson from Scotch Boyz

Neil Hudson and his three childhood friends started Scotch Boyz in a BBQ competition by making a unique sauce demanded by everyone. The brand brings home some of the most unique Jamaican flavors in their seasoning and sauces, making it one of the most popular brands of its category.

Most of it’s products are under $15 and can be bought in stores too.

Fans can stream all the episodes of The Next Black Millionaires on Roku on Friday, June 7.

Poll : 0 votes