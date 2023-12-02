The Nike x Dover Street Market capsule collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike x Dover Street Market capsule collection marks another collaborative milestone between the two brands. Following their successful ventures in footwear and the “Just Do It” anniversary apparel collection, this latest collaboration offers a unique reinterpretation of the classic NikeLab jersey. It represents the enduring appeal and versatility of sportswear in contemporary fashion.

Nike and Dover Street Market come together to maintain their deep-rooted history in sports apparel and avant-garde approach respectively. This blend of Nike's athletic heritage with Dover Street Market's cutting-edge fashion sense is a sight.

The Nike x Dover Street Market capsule collection has already hit the shelves and is available for purchase. It was launched at Dover Street Market Los Angeles and can be found on the DSMNY webstore. The pieces are priced between $55 to $125.

A wide range of customers will be attracted because of the accessibility and affordability. This range is a celebration of the synergy between sportswear and high fashion.

The hooded sweatshirts in this collection are a highlight, featuring both front and back graphics. They come with an adjustable drawstring hood, perfect for personal comfort and style adjustments.

The kangaroo pockets add practicality, while the ribbed cuffs give a snug fit. It's a piece that combines functionality with a sleek design.

1) Crewneck Sweatshirts: Simplistic Elegance

The crewneck sweatshirts follow a similar pattern but stand out with their hoodless design. Their construction speaks of a minimalist charm, perfect for those who prefer a more understated look.

Like the hooded variant, they also bear the unique dual-branding, a symbol of this collaboration’s uniqueness.

2) T-Shirts: Bold and Iconic

The T-shirts in this collection are anything but ordinary. They feature a large print of the dual-branded logo, making a bold fashion statement. These are ideal for those who appreciate the art of branding and the legacy these two brands carry.

Nike x Dover Street Market capsule collection (Image via Dover Street Market)

3) Sweatpants: Ultimate Comfort

Completing the lineup, the sweatpants offer both style and comfort. With an adjustable drawstring waist and two side pockets, they are perfect for everyday wear.

The front and back iconography adds a touch of exclusivity to these otherwise simple garments.

4) Material and Color Choices

Every item in the collection is made from 100% cotton, ensuring comfort and durability. The color palette is sophisticated, with options in black, heather grey, and midnight navy. These colors not only enhance the design elements but also offer versatility in styling.

Nike x Dover Street Market capsule collection (Image via Dover Street Market)

5) Sizing and Inclusivity

Nike and Dover Street Market have ensured the collection caters to a wide audience. The sizes range from small to extra-large, embracing body inclusivity and ensuring that there’s something for everyone.

Nike: A Journey of Innovation

Nike’s journey of innovation, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. From its inception as a shoe company to becoming a global sportswear giant, Nike has continuously set benchmarks in the industry.

The collaboration between these two brands is not just about creating clothes; it’s a celebration of their individual histories and their joint vision for the future of fashion.

Nike x Dover Street Market capsule collection (Image via Dover Street Market)

The Nike x Dover Street Market capsule collection is now available to buy, representing a unique blend of sportswear comfort and high-fashion sensibility.

Available at Dover Street Market Los Angeles and the DSMNY webstore, the collection ranges from $55 to $125, offering a piece of this iconic collaboration to a wide audience.