New Balance MADE In USA Fall/Winter 2023 Collection pack: Everything we know so far

The New Balance MADE In USA Fall/Winter 2023 Collection pack marks a significant release in the world of footwear. Teddy Santis, the visionary behind the collection, collaborates closely with New Balance to create this highly anticipated lineup. This range, representing a unique fusion of modern and classic styles, continues to uphold the renowned quality and aesthetic of the New Balance brand.

Their collaboration has been a significant talking point in the sneaker community in its fourth season. Since taking over in April 2021, Santis has brought a fresh perspective to the New Balance MADE in USA line. The latest New Balance MADE In USA Fall/Winter 2023 collection pack delivers intricate details, unfailing craftsmanship, and style for the sneakerheads.

Released on October 26, the New Balance MADE In USA Fall/Winter 2023 collection includes a variety of models and colors, all adorned with the "Made in U.S.A." branding. Enthusiasts can purchase these sneakers on newbalance.com, with prices starting at $220.

The New Balance MADE In USA Fall/Winter 2023 Collection pack is available in stores now

New Balance 990v4 “Olive Leaf”

The New Balance 990v4 “Olive Leaf” stands out in the collection. Released in 2016, the 990v6 model brought widespread attention to New Balance.

This variant features a leather, pigskin suede, and mesh mix, reflecting the brand's running heritage. The “Olive Leaf” color dominates, accentuating its seasonal appeal with tan tones.

New Balance 990v6 “Burgundy”

A refreshing return to the “Burgundy” colorway, the New Balance 990v6 is a wine-colored wonder.

Santis reintroduces this classic hue with subtle variations in shade across the “N” logos and mesh tongues. The FuelCell foam underfoot adds a modern cushioning touch to this lifestyle-focused sneaker.

New Balance MADE In USA Fall/Winter 2023 Collection pack (Image via Sneaker News)

New Balance 998 “Olive Leaf”

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the New Balance 998 “Olive Leaf” is a tribute to the iconic “dad shoe.” With its ABZORB cushioning, this autumnal variant brings an “aged” yet timeless quality, perfect for the season.

New Balance 996 + 990v4 “Leather”

In addition, the collection includes a leather makeover of the New Balance 990v4 and 996 models.

These sneakers stand out with their striking color combinations and high-quality material, embodying the essence of the MADE in USA ethos.

New Balance 998 “Brown/Green”

The New Balance 998 “Brown/Green” sneakers bring versatility to the collection. Its color palette perfectly suits the fall and winter months, matching style and comfort together during the colder seasons.

The collaboration with Teddy Santis epitomizes this commitment to excellence. Santis, known for his work with Aimé Leon Dore, brings a unique blend of contemporary fashion and classic New Balance style.

This collaboration perfectly harmonizes New Balance's rich history and Santis's modern aesthetic vision.

This New Balance MADE In USA Fall/Winter 2023 Collection pack focuses on the enduring legacy and innovation of New Balance. Each sneaker in the lineup presents a classic design and modern look and feel. Till November 30, sneaker fans can grab these iconic pieces from newbalance.com.

With a price starting at $220, these sneakers are a worthwhile investment for anyone looking to elevate their style this fall and winter.