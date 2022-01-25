'The Orbital Children': Release date, trailer, and more about the Japanese anime

The Orbital Children is Netflix's latest upcoming Japanese anime sci-fi, which is scheduled to drop this week on the streaming platform.

The Mitsuo Iso directorial, which was announced by Netflix during its 2021 Anime Festival, is a series that will premiere as a six-episode installment. The anime will be released in two parts, and the first part will be available to watch starting January 28, 2021.

Watch the trailer of 'The Orbital Children' here

The Orbital Children is set in outer space, in the year 2045, where two children born on the moon and three children from Earth try to survive after a massive accident on a newly opened Japanese commercial space station, which leaves them stranded.

With little hope of being rescued, their lives now depend on a barely surviving narrowband, a social network, a free application of low-intelligence AI and a drone controlled by a AR-based mobile device called "Smart". How will the children survive the crisis, if at all? Watch the anime sci-fi to find out.

Where and when to watch the Japanese anime?

The anime is divided into a two-part series. The first part will premiere on Netflix on January 28, 2022. The second part is scheduled for release on February 11, 2022.

To watch the sci-fi, viewers will need to subscribe to any of the wide range of Netflix plans available. The subscription is, of course, a paid one.

Why the Netflix sci-fi cannot be missed

The Japanese anime is written and directed by the acclaimed Mitsuo Iso, who is known for his Coil – A Circle of Children anime, and this is his first directorial in 14 years. Mitsuo Iso has also worked in the animation department of acclaimed projects such as Kill Bill, Ghost in the Shell, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Cowboy Bebop, and Digimon Adventure.

Moreover, Kenichi Yoshida along with Toshiyuki Inoue are doing the character designs for this series. Toshida was the key animator on Attack on Titan, Cowboy Beebop (2001), and Studio Ghibli's Whisper of the Heart.

It will be interesting to see what the trio cooks up together in The Orbital Children. Don't miss the series coming up on Netflix this January.

