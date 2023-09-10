The Other Black Girl season 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Other Black Girl is an American comedy-thriller series set to premiere on Hulu on September 13, 2023, at 12 am PT. This series is based on Zakiya Dalila Harris's novel of the same name, which made history as a New York Times best-selling novel.

The main cast includes Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, and Bellamy Young.

The official synopsis of The Other Black Girl season 1, as stated by Hulu, reads:

“Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired; but as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.”

The Other Black Girl season 1 can be watched on Hulu

The Other Black Girl series season 1 will be exclusively released on Hulu, an American streaming platform that operates on a subscription basis. Hulu is available for streaming in the United States and Puerto Rico. For viewers outside of the US, access to the app requires a US-approved form of payment.

While Hulu works well in the US, you can use VPN services, as many countries have legalized them. VPNs change your current location and IP address, allowing you to access Hulu.

However, be cautious about VPN laws in your region, as some countries still consider VPNs illegal. The series will also be available on Disney+.

Hulu offers various subscription plans. Plans start at $7.99 per month with ads and $79.99 per year. An ad-free option is available for $14.99 per month. Please note that starting from October 12, 2023, the price will increase to $17.99 per month.

There is also a student plan available based on eligibility, starting from $1.99 per month.

How many episodes will The Other Black Girl season 1 have?

The Other Black Girl season 1 consists of a total of 10 episodes. All 10 episodes will be released simultaneously on September 13, 2023, at 12 am PT. The series explores the complexities of race and hierarchy faced by Black women in the predominantly white New York press.

Nella, as the only Black woman in the press, encounters numerous struggles. When another Black woman, Hazel, joins the company, Nella hopes that together, they can overcome microaggressions.

However, Hazel receives favorable treatment from their colleagues, leading Nella to suspect something is amiss. The series will answer whether Nella can uncover these sinister plots. Here are the details of the 10 episodes:

Episode 1: "They say I’m different"

Episode 2: "After the storm"

Episode 3: "I know a place"

Episode 4: "What about your friends"

Episode 5: "Don’t you want me"

Episode 6: "Fake Smile"

Episode 7: "Caught in the Rapture"

Episode 8: "The end of love"

Episode 9: "To be young, gifted and broke"

Episode 10: "Down with Disease"

International release timings for The Other Black Girl season 1

Viewers in the US can watch it simultaneously, while global viewers should be aware of their respective timings to ensure they don't miss this series. Here are the international release timings for The Other Black Girl Season 1:

United Kingdom: 4 AM BST on September 14, 2023.

Canada: 8 PM PT on September 13, 2023 (no change).

Australia (Sydney Time): 1 PM AEST on September 14, 2023.

India: 8:30 AM IST on September 14, 2023.

South Korea: 12 PM KST on September 14, 2023.

Japan: 12 PM JST on September 14, 2023.

Philippines: 11 AM PHT on September 14, 2023.

