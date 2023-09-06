The Other Black Girl cast list and characters explored

Hulu's latest drama series, The Other Black Girl, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The show tells the story of a young woman named Nella Rogers, who works at a publishing house as an editorial assistant. However, she feels extremely neglected and marginalized at the firm as a Black woman.

Things change when another black woman is hired, and Nella finds solace in her company. But she soon realizes that something more mysterious is happening in the organization. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Nella, an editorial assistant, is tired of being the only Black girl at her company, so she's excited when Hazel is hired; but as Hazel's star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.''

The Other Black Girl stars Sinclair Daniel in the lead role, with various others portraying pivotal supporting characters. Rashida Jones serves as the executive producer of the show. The series is based on acclaimed author Zakiya Dalila Harris' 2021 book of the same name.

Hulu's The Other Black Girl cast list: Sinclair Daniel and others to star in new drama series

1) Sinclair Daniel as Nella Rogers

Sinclair Daniel essays the lead role of Nella Rogers in Hulu's The Other Black Girl. Nella is a young editorial assistant who feels marginalized at her firm as a Black woman. Her life changes dramatically when another Black woman joins the firm.

Nella is the protagonist of the story and it's her journey that forms the core of the narrative. Sinclair Daniel looks brilliant in the trailer, promising to deliver an impressive performance in the show. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include Insidious: The Red Door, One December Night, I Love Ana, and many more.

2) Ashleigh Murray as Hazel-May McCall

Ashleigh Murray plays the role of Hazel-May McCall in The Other Black Girl. Hazel-May is a new employee at the publishing house that Nella works at. She's another Black woman who strikes a special bond with Nella, but their relationship soon takes a dramatic turn after some disturbing secrets are revealed.

Ashleigh Murray dominates the trailer with her raw charisma and screen presence, and viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance. She's previously appeared in many movies and shows like Tom Swift, The Way Out, Valley Girl, Katy Keene, and Riverdale, among many more.

3) Brittany Adebumola as Malaika

Brittany Adebumola stars as Malaika in The Other Black Girl. Brittany is Nella's best friend with whom she shares her frustration and anger regarding work. Apart from that, only a few other details about her character are known at this point. Viewers might recognize Brittany Adebumola from 4400 and the Grand Army.

Apart from Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, and Brittany Adebumola, the series also features numerous other actors playing prominent supporting roles, including:

Bellamy Young as Vera Parini

Hunter Parrish as Owen

Eric McCormack as Richard Wagner

Brian Baumgartner as Colin Franklin

Garcelle Beauvais as Diana Gordon

Don't forget to catch The Other Black Girl on Hulu on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.