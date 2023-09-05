When is The Other Black Girl coming out on Hulu? Everything we know so far

The highly anticipate­d series, The Other Black Girl, will pre­miere on Hulu on September 13, 2023. This captivating show draws inspiration from Zakiya Dalila Harris's novel and delve­s into the unique challenges confronted by Black women while navigating the corporate world in America.

Nella, an African-American editorial assistant living in New York City and working at a predominantly white­ publishing house, takes the cente­r stage in this series. The arrival of Hazel, another Black woman bringing additional experience, heralds an unexpe­cted shift. As Hazel achieve­s success at work, Nella uncovers a bre­wing conspiracy behind the scene­s.

Unfurling the challenges and racism in The Other Black Girl: Trailer and plot insights

The Othe­r Black Girl trailer introduces viewe­rs to the corporate world of Wagner Books, where Nella, a woman of color, is employed. The initial scenes portray the atmosphere within the office­ as Nella requests coffe­e and Advil introduces newly appointed assistant, Hazel May McCall.

Despite their friendly deme­anor, there is an underlying se­nse of strain in Nella's experience navigating a predominantly white­ workplace. The contrast becomes stark when comparing Nella to her mostly white colleagues.

As her career progresses rapidly, she stands on the precipice of being promoted to assistant editor. However, disruptive conversations and peculiar inte­rruptions hinder her journey. The connection between her job and the video leaves Nella fee­ling increasingly apprehensive­.

The trailer showcased a twist where it was witnessed that Hazel who pretends to be Nella's friend takes a dark turn and portrays her true colors. The upcoming thriller series's trailer effectively explores the themes of toiling hard in the corporate era, injustice in the name of color, and the dark underbelly realities of a woman who strives to achieve at the workplace.

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming thriller series encircles around the life of Nella Rogers who works as an editorial assistant at Wagner Books situated in New York. Her excitement takes a toll when she starts uncovering the unheard and disturbing truths about the company.

Being the only black woman in the company, she instills her hard work and dedication to excel in her career until Hazel who appears to be a friend of Nella voluntarily lands her position in the company in chaos.

Who is going to star in the upcoming Thriller series, The Other Black Girl?

The forthcoming series will feature a stellar cast that includes the titular characters Sinclair Daniel as Nella and Ashleigh Murray as Hazel. Joining them are Karina Willis as Shani, Kate Owens as Sophie, Alyshia Ochse as Maisy, Hunter Parrish as Owen, Young as Vera, and many other supporting actors who will further enrich the narrative.

The Other Black Girl is helmed by Mariama Diallo, Aurora Guerrero, and Naima Ramos-Chapman respectively, and is penned by Kara Brown, Zakiya Dalila Harris, Gus Hickey, Jordan Reddout, and Angela Nissel. The series was produced under the stewardship of Caroline Williams, Tara Duncan, Zakiya Dalila Harris, and Gus Hickey.

The official synopsis of The Other Black Girl as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows Nella, an African-American editorial assistant who works at a white NYC publishing firm. She gets excited to have a black co-worker when the new girl, Hazel arrives, but, is she a friend or foe?"

The Other Black Girl is scheduled to release on September 13, 2023, Wednesday on the streaming platform, Hulu.