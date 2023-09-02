"She is biracial": Paris Jackson reveals she identifies as a black woman, incites mass reactions online

Paris Jackson had been receiving much backlash ever since she said she identified as a Black woman. While the claims have been made many years ago, it is resurfacing back on the internet.

The claim was first made during a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone, where she allegedly spoke about being "biracial." To support her argument, she mentioned how Debbie Rowe, an American actress is a white person but the African-American heritage from her father's, Michael Jackson, side makes her biracial.

A fan reacted to Paris identifying herself as black. (Images via Facebook/Zully Taveras)

Paris is the second child of Debbie Rowe and the only daughter of late megastar Michael Jackson, who was African-American by birth and had darker skin in his early years. However, in 1993 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he told how his skin turned a shade of pale white because of a condition called Vitiligo. This condition made his appearance look as if he was a white man.

Paris Jackson elaborates on why she identifies as a Black woman in a Rolling Stone interview

Paris Jackson's ethnicity has been questioned a lot over the years. She has followed her father's footsteps to become a singer and has made a significant name for herself as an actress in movies like Gringo and Habit.

In the aforementioned interview with Rolling Stone, Paris revealed what her late father taught her about her heritage and her reasoning behind calling herself a Black woman. Talking about Michael Jackson, she said:

"He would look me in the eyes and he’d point his finger at me and he’d be like, 'You’re black. Be proud of your roots.'"

She continued:

"And I’d be like, ‘OK, he’s my dad, why would he lie to me?' So I just believe what he told me. ‘Cause, to my knowledge, he’s never lied to me."

However, Paris Jackson did agree that she had lighter skin and people often assumed she was white and she that was probably "from Finland or something." She then went on to point out that some other celebrities who are also biracial do look predominately white, like Wentworth Miller, who played Michael Scofield in Prison Break. As per UNILAD, Miller's father is Black while his mother is white, making him biracial.

As for Paris, according to Ethnic Celebs, it is reported that Paris's biological father was Michael's dermatologist Arnold Klein, who was Ashkenazi Jewish. However, there is no evidence for this claim as of yet.

On the other hand, Paris Jackson's mother, Debbie Rowe, has English ancestry despite being an American. In the book Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation Into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up by Dylan Howard, it is revealed that Paris took a DNA test that showed results that she was predominately of White European descent.

Netizens react to Paris calling herself a Black woman, with some people remarking that she is "fake woke"

There were varying reactions from fans when they came across articles about Paris Jackson claiming to be Black. Although a few agreed with her claims, others pointed out how she could be biracial only if Michael Jackson was her actual father. Meanwhile, some found it offensive and disagreed with Paris's statements and called her completely white.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Netizens also made fun of Paris's statement I Identify as a Black woman (Image via Facebook/VT)

Some fans supported the artist Paris Jackson. (Image via Facebook/VT)

Following the controversy, Wendy Williams, a media personality and talk show host, criticized Paris's comments. Going in depth of what it means to be a Black person, she said:

"I get that she considers herself Black and everything, but I’m just talking about the visual because you know… black is not what you call yourself, it’s what the cops see you when they got steel to your neck on the turnpike. It’s what they see. But that’s cute and good for her."

Paris Jackson also received much backlash and death threats for not wishing her late father on social media his birthday on August 29, 2023. However, she clapped back in an Instagram story by showing a video of her at her concert wishing her father and also expressing gratitude for helping her achieve her dreams.