The Pale Blue Eye ending explained: Who is the real killer in this twisted mystery?

The Pale Blue Eye, Netflix's latest venture into the world of investigative drama, premiered on January 6. Starring Christian Bale in the lead role, the highly atmospheric drama delved into the multiple murders of cadets that are somehow linked by a ritualistic bond.

The story also comprised literary legend Edgar Alazn Poe (played by Harry Melling), another cadet, who helped Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) on the mission.

Adapted from a book of the same name by Louis Bayard, this visually gothic journey saw many twists and turns till it reached its conclusion. As Bale unraveled the killer in a mildly Knives Out-ish manner, it turned out that there was more to the mystery than the apparent end.

The Pale Blue Eye ending: The biggest possible twist

There are certain twists that have become a staple in detective shows and novels for quite some time now. Varying from the most suspicious person to the least suspicious person to a completely different cause, The Pale Blue Eye decided to use the biggest of them all, the investigator as the real killer.

As we reached the end of The Pale Blue Eye, it turned out that the Scott Cooper film would finally reveal the motive for the crime and the possible resolution. But it seems the final revelation was not enough. After some suspected Poe of the murders, Landor finally worked out that Daniel Marquis (Toby Jones) and his family were behind the murders.

Henri Le Clerc was also one of the key people in the case, who was linked to Marquis, who confirmed that he was Clerc's grandson. They did this ritual to cure Lea. They also planned to sacrifice Poe next. Landor, however, managed to save him from this ritual. The altercation resulted in the house catching on fire, killing Lea and her brother.

This seems to be the end, but more revelations follow. It turns out that Poe finally found out about Landor's daughter, Mattie (Hadley Robinson), who Landor claimed ran away. But Poe discovered that she was actually assaulted by three boys two years back, after which the girl took her own life.

Cadet Fry was one of the boys who assaulted Mattie. Landor killed him, but the Marquis family took their heart for the ritual. He killed Ballinger, too, when he found out that he was another of the boys. He also attempted to kill Stoddard, but he escaped.

At the end of The Pale Blue Eye, Landor confirmed that he wanted to give himself up to the law after he took his vengeance and hence took in Poe as his associate, hoping that he would be able to discover the truth.

After this revelation, Poe burned all the evidence and let Landor walk away. The last scene of The Pale Blue Eye depicted the latter finally letting go of the past standing on a cliff from where Mattie jumped. This completed the circle of vengeance and investigation.

The Pale Blue Eye is now streaming on Netflix.

