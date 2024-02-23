The PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Para-noise 3.0″ sneakers: Everything we know so far

The third iteration of the PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1 "Para-noise" lineup is about to hit shoe shelves this year. The collaboration between G-Dragon and Nike contributed to several iterations of the Air Force 1 lineup.

As per the media outlet Snkrdunk, the sneakers will incorporate the color theme of black, emerald pink fire, yellow, and so on. The price point of the third iteration will be $200 and it is slated to be released this year.

However, no official confirmation has been published yet.

PEACEMINUSONE x Nike Air Force 1 Low brings the third iteration from the " Para-noise" lineup

The third iteration of the 'Para-Noise' series is about to come this year. The collaboration between K-pop idol G-Dragon and Nike began in 2019, contributing an array of Air Force 1 low sneakers with the creativity of the idol.

The sneakers giant Nike introduced the lineup, which read:

"With an array of creative tools at his fingertips, visionary artist G-Dragon has set out to create his own utopia. Though lurking forces keep his utopia at bay, he holds out hope that one day his dream will become reality. As he continues to create, his hope grows, and now he's sharing that hope under a layer of white paint, in this new iteration of the AF-1 Low x PEACEMINUSONE."

It further reads:

"Over time, white paint on the shoe's upper will wear away to reveal a freestyle G-Dragon design, representing his faith in creation. Bearing the logo of his fashion label, PEACEMINUSONE, on the tongue, these AF-1s also feature painted streaks on the midsole, extra-thick laces and a special graphic print on the sockliner."

The first iteration of PEACEMINUSONE x Nike showed the creative prowess of G-Dragon. On the white upper, the sneaker was etched with a sunflower, seamlessly offering minimalistic aesthetics.

Later in 2020, the collaboration brought the second iteration, aligning the same theme. Through the sneakers, G-Dragon portrayed the self-expression of optimism. Para Noise sneakers convey certain signature flairs like thick lace, minuscule illustrations, and so on.

According to Snkrdunk, the "Para Noise 3.0" is about to hit the sneakers realm this year and it will incorporate a black, New Emerald pink fire, yellow, and blue color scheme. However, no official confirmation has been declared yet.