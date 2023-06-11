The Perfect Find on Netflix: Meet the cast

The Perfect Find is an upcoming romantic comedy film set to premiere on Netflix on June 23, 2023. Based on the 2016 best-selling novel by Tia Williams, this adaptation brings together a talented cast to captivate audiences. The movie is directed by Numa Perrier, with a screenplay by Leigh Davenport.

The film follows Jenna Jones, a 40-year-old woman who is trying to make a comeback in the fashion industry. She meets Eric, a young man who is new to the company. They quickly fall in love, but their relationship is complicated by the fact that Eric is the son of Jenna's boss.

Keith Powers and Gabrielle Union star in The Perfect Find, among others

Gabrielle Union as Jenna Jones

Gabrielle Union takes on the lead role of Jenna Jones in The Perfect Find, a 40-year-old fashion editor seeking a career comeback. She has starred in films such as Bring It On, The Break-Up, and Think Like a Man.

As Jenna navigates the complexities of her professional life and embarks on a romance with Eric, Union's portrayal is bound to bring depth and relatability to the screen.

Keith Powers as Eric

Playing the role of Eric, the charming young man who becomes Jenna's love interest, is Keith Powers in The Perfect Find. He is best known for his roles as Ronnie DeVoe in BET's miniseries The New Edition Story.

As Jenna's relationship with Eric becomes increasingly complicated, Powers' performance is expected to strike a perfect balance between sweetness and emotional depth.

Gina Torres as Darcy Vale

Gina Torres steps into the role of Darcy Vale, Jenna's boss and a significant obstacle in her love life. Torres was cast as Jessica Pearson in the legal drama series Suits.

As Jenna's frenemy and Eric's mother, Darcy adds an intriguing layer of conflict to the story, and Torres' performance is sure to deliver the necessary tension and complexity in The Perfect Find.

Aisha Hinds as Billie

Aisha Hinds brings her talent to the character of Billie, a supportive friend, and confidante to Jenna. Known for her powerful performances in various films like Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Hinds is adept at portraying strong and supportive characters.

As Jenna faces challenges in both her personal and professional life, Hinds' portrayal of Billie is expected to offer comfort, guidance, and a touch of humor.

D.B. Woodside as Brian

Taking on the role of Brian, Jenna's love interest prior to meeting Eric is the talented D.B. Woodside. Woodside's ability to embody complex characters in series like Lucifer makes him a natural fit for this role.

As Jenna navigates the complexities of her past relationship while pursuing something new, Woodside's portrayal is expected to bring emotional depth and a sense of unresolved tension to the film.

La La Anthony as Elodie

La La Anthony joins the cast as Elodie, a character who adds a dash of excitement and personality to the story. Anthony's vibrant energy and undeniable presence in films like Think Like a Man is sure to make Elodie a memorable character.

As Jenna's journey unfolds, Elodie's role as a supportive friend and source of comic relief is bound to inject a refreshing dynamic into the film.

Janet Hubert as Monica

Janet Hubert, known for her previous roles in television and film like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, takes on the character of Monica. As a colleague and confidante to Jenna, Monica offers guidance and wisdom throughout the film.

Hubert's acting prowess and ability to convey emotional depth make her an excellent addition to the ensemble cast.

The Perfect Find: Promising entertainment with a stellar cast

With a talented cast including Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, Aisha Hinds, D.B. Woodside, La La Anthony, and Janet Hubert, the film is set to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and relatable characters.

As viewers immerse themselves in Jenna's journey of rediscovery, they will undoubtedly be entertained by the exceptional performances delivered by this talented ensemble cast. So mark your calendars and get ready to meet the cast of The Perfect Find as they bring Tia Williams' beloved novel to life on the Netflix screen.

