The Perfect Find on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more

Netflix's latest romantic comedy The Perfect Find is set to be released on the channel on June 23, 2023. The film stars Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, and Gina Torres. It is directed by Numa Perrier and is the Haitian-American actress-filmmaker's second feature film. Perrier's first film, the critically acclaimed Jezebel was released in 2019.

While Union will play the role of Jenna Jones, Powers takes on the role of Eric with Torres as Darcy. The film's director, Perrier is also playing the role of Pearl Bailey and will be joined by D.B. Woodside, Aisha Hinds, and La La Anthony in supporting roles.

The Perfect Find is based on Tia Williams' book of the same name that was published in 2016. It has been adopted by Leigh Davenport for a film that is an hour and 39 minutes long.

According to Deadline, the synopsis of The Perfect Find reads:

“Forty-year-old Jenna Jones makes a career change into the world of beauty journalism. She runs into problems when she realizes that her frenemy Darcy is her boss, and she soon starts a relationship with Darcy's son, Eric, the company's videographer.”

Backed by AGC Studios, I'll Have Another, HR Entertainment, and Confluential Films, The Perfect Find is slated to hit Netflix on June 23, 2023. Before that, the rom-com will have its global release on June 14, 2023, at the Tribeca Festival.

The Perfect Find was filmed in New York and New Jersey

The team began working on the feel-good romantic comedy in 2021 and most of the filming was done in New York, and the Manhattan Borough. They also sed Newark and Jersey City as filming locations.

The film's director Numa Perrier described the film's plot saying that she felt like she was Jenna's character in some ways. She said that she could really relate to the idea of figuring out her next steps when she felt broken and was trying to pull herself back together. Perrier said that this made her want to make a "great classic, amazing rom-com."

She described her directorial as something that was classic but fresh and something that had 100% romance, 100% comedy, and 100% honesty and sensuality.

Since The Perfect Find is a love film, the chemistry between the leads was a crucial factor in bringing forth the romance in the story. The director said that Gabrielle Union and Powers had electricity right from the beginning. She noted that every look they shared had to have the longing and that every k*ss had to have the fireworks.

Perrier added that it was a "dazzling thing" to be able to work with the two actors who had the chemistry naturally but were willing to "really get in there and milk it." She noted that the lead couple's chemistry was the heart of the film.

The Perfect Find is Union’s single film release this year as she was more active on TV. She was last seen as a lead character in Apple TV+’s legal/crime drama, Truth Be Told in the third and last season. The Think Like a Man actress was also featured in The Cube and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, one episode each.

As for Powers, he has The Uglies in his kitty, a sci-fi action fantasy that stars Joey King as the protagonist. Brianne Tju, Chase Stokes, and Laverne Cox are the other supporting cast members.

The Perfect Find streams on Netflix on June 23, 2023.

