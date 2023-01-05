If a guy said that it wouldn't be taken very well": Gabrielle Union sparks controversy with justification of cheating on her first husband 

Actress Gabrielle Union opened up about her past relationship with NFL star Chris Howard on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert Podcast on January 2, 2023. The couple were married between 2001 and 2006.

In the interview, the 50-year-old actress joked that she felt "entitled" to cheat on Shepard, stating:

"I was paying all the bills, I was working my a** off and I felt like that’s what comes [with it]."

The actress revealed that neither Howard nor she was ready to commit, and their marriage was a "stupid relationship that should never have gotten out of the dating phase."

Fans were left dismayed at Union's admission of her infidelity. It sparked an online debate about what would happen if the roles were reversed. Speaking about the same, Twitter user @mikeyperk wrote:

MikeyPerk @mikeyperk @DailyLoud You know if a guy said that it wouldn’t be taken very well lol. @DailyLoud You know if a guy said that it wouldn’t be taken very well lol.

"How do that even correlate?": Gabrielle Union's podcast interview sparks debate on social media

Following the release of the Armchair Expert Podcast, netizens called out the Cheaper by the Dozen actress for her comments.

One Twitter user, @NSRd4tmsz, inquired if the actress was right in cheating, then it implied that if a man is "paying all the bills, he too should be able to cheat freely":

D4LT @NSRd4ltmsz so if gabrielle union was right for cheating on her man since she paid all the bills, does that man if a man is paying all the bills *he too* should be able to cheat freely and in peace? be detailed in your response so if gabrielle union was right for cheating on her man since she paid all the bills, does that man if a man is paying all the bills *he too* should be able to cheat freely and in peace? be detailed in your response 😂😂😂😂

Many others pointed out that "paying bills" does not equate to "infidelity." Some commented that the 50-year-old's argument also meant that a husband is only "loved and respected" if he has "money" and "provides for the family." Others questioned her reasoning, calling it "wrong" and "ridiculous.":

SEAN DOE @IAMSDOT5 Gabrielle Union was cheating cuz she paid all the bills …. How do that even correlate? Gabrielle Union was cheating cuz she paid all the bills …. How do that even correlate?

#diaryofnasawali @nasawaIi gabrielle union saying she felt comfortable cheating on her first husband because she paid all the bills goes to prove as a man you're only loved & respected if you have money and can provide for your family. that's it. not because you got a thick beared or you're 6'6" with abs. gabrielle union saying she felt comfortable cheating on her first husband because she paid all the bills goes to prove as a man you're only loved & respected if you have money and can provide for your family. that's it. not because you got a thick beared or you're 6'6" with abs.

🌊Hope🌻 @fugeegirl I love Gabrielle Union, but her reasoning for cheating on a spouse is so wrong and ridiculous. Leave, get a divorce, or better yet, don't marry the guy itfp. 2 wrongs... I love Gabrielle Union, but her reasoning for cheating on a spouse is so wrong and ridiculous. Leave, get a divorce, or better yet, don't marry the guy itfp. 2 wrongs...

JONES 🪬 @mikejerjones So Gabrielle Union basically said if she bringing more to the table, she cheating .. lmaooo women are scary yo!! So Gabrielle Union basically said if she bringing more to the table, she cheating .. lmaooo women are scary yo!!

AP 🦍💫 @Glowboii_Skii It’s really crazy I saw alot of females opinions on the Gabrielle Union cheating situation and I gotta say, some women are hypocritical asfIt’s really crazy I saw alot of females opinions on the Gabrielle Union cheating situation and I gotta say, some women are hypocritical asf 😭😭😭 It’s really crazy

Some netizens were appalled at the unfaithfulness of both partners and stated that "nobody should be cheating." Others questioned the reason for staying married when both parties were not interested in being together.

MahoganyFiend @FiendMahogany if you don't wanna abide by the rules of the relationship just leave! It could really be this simple. Everyone talking about the Gabrielle Union thing is either saying men do this or women do that. Nobody should be cheatingif you don't wanna abide by the rules of the relationship just leave! It could really be this simple. Everyone talking about the Gabrielle Union thing is either saying men do this or women do that. Nobody should be cheating 😂 if you don't wanna abide by the rules of the relationship just leave! It could really be this simple.

Kutthroat Britt @hunie_honey I thought the Gabrielle Union story was bad enough when it was just her feeling entitled to cheat because she was paying the bills, but he was cheating too?!?!?! Why get married? Or even be together for that matter? They clearly didn't like each other 🙄 I thought the Gabrielle Union story was bad enough when it was just her feeling entitled to cheat because she was paying the bills, but he was cheating too?!?!?! Why get married? Or even be together for that matter? They clearly didn't like each other 🙄

Finally, many users explained that the Being Mary Jane actress was misquoted and only a selective part of her podcast interview was being shared. They pointed out that Chris Howard was cheating before Gabrielle Union, so it is unfair to target just the actress.

One user, @maresarustla, explained that Union's comments "made in jest" were being exaggerated. She stated:

"If you actually listen to the whole Armchair Expert episode with Gabrielle Union, the unfairly aggregated comment was made (in jest) during a nuanced conversation about cheating, to which Dax also offered anecdotes, lopsided relationships, evolved views on marriage, etc."

maresarustia @maresarustia if you actually listen to the whole Armchair Expert episode with Gabrielle Union, the unfairly aggregated comment was made (in jest) during a nuanced conversation about cheating, to which Dax also offered anecdotes, lopsided relationships, evolved views on marriage, etc. 🙄 if you actually listen to the whole Armchair Expert episode with Gabrielle Union, the unfairly aggregated comment was made (in jest) during a nuanced conversation about cheating, to which Dax also offered anecdotes, lopsided relationships, evolved views on marriage, etc. 🙄

Some other observations by Twitterati arguing about misquoting and twisting comments are given below:

Arógóménìté Ujatólì🇨🇵 @Iamkunevrizzy Agenda >>> facts on this streets..the Gabrielle Union issue further confirms it...Babe literally said she felt entitled to cheat BECAUSE HER HUSBAND WAS ALREADY CHEATING while providing absolutely nothing and twitter twisted everything..Omo!!! Agenda >>> facts on this streets..the Gabrielle Union issue further confirms it...Babe literally said she felt entitled to cheat BECAUSE HER HUSBAND WAS ALREADY CHEATING while providing absolutely nothing and twitter twisted everything..Omo!!!

Bensira @habibisira Gabrielle union said she and her ex husband where cheating on each other,so why is it being tagged as only she thing?



She never said because she paid for everything that’s why she was cheating. Human beings are irritating and intentionally obtuse just to create agenda, Gabrielle union said she and her ex husband where cheating on each other,so why is it being tagged as only she thing?She never said because she paid for everything that’s why she was cheating. Human beings are irritating and intentionally obtuse just to create agenda,

Arcooteries @arcooteries @DailyLoud If u read the article this title should say “Gabrielle Union felt it was fair to cheat because her husband was cheating too. Also, she happened to be paying all the bills.” That’s what it’d say if they weren’t quoting selectively to comment bait twitter to come for a woman @DailyLoud If u read the article this title should say “Gabrielle Union felt it was fair to cheat because her husband was cheating too. Also, she happened to be paying all the bills.” That’s what it’d say if they weren’t quoting selectively to comment bait twitter to come for a woman

What did Gabrielle Union say?

During the interview with Dax Shepard, the LA's Finest actress explained that throughout her "dysfunctional" marriage to NBA star Chris Howard "neither one of us felt like our marriage should get in the way of our dating."

She outright added that she was definitely not getting the "Wife of the Year" award. After admitting to unfaithfulness on both sides, she stated that she felt "entitled" to enjoy her own affairs.

Union with Howard in 2003 (Image via Getty Images)

After a brief stint with a couples' counselor where the therapist figured that the couple shared no common morals, values, or scruples, Union decided not to stay in an unhappy marriage that was damaging to both partners.

Gabrielle Union married Dwyane Wade in 2014 and the couple welcomed their daughter through surrogacy in 2018.

