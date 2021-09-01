The Peyton Meyer leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized

Disney star Peyton Meyer recently found himself on the Twitter trending page after a controversial video of the actor surfaced online. The suggestive video was allegedly leaked on Twitter by TikTok user Leak Room.

The now-deactivated account had over 30K followers and was known for sharing private videos and images of celebrities and social media stars. On Tuesday, August 31, the account reportedly posted explicit content from Peyton Meyer’s OF page.

i just saw peyton meyer’s leaked videos on tiktok leak room. i’m scarred for life & my childhood is ruined. pic.twitter.com/PdjKgtz0ox — isis persephone🦋🐝 (@fandomclexa) August 31, 2021

In the video, the 22-year-old was allegedly seen in an intimate position with a female. Many users claimed that the woman was likely to be his girlfriend. The viral video left the online community completely scandalized.

The He’s All That actor is reportedly in a relationship with singer-songwriter TAELA. The duo sparked dating rumors earlier this year and confirmed their relationship in February.

Meet Peyton Meyer as the actor trends on Twitter after alleged video surfaces online

Peyton Meyer is an American actor, best known for his Disney roles (Image via Instagram/peytonmeyer)

Peyton Meyer is an American actor best known for playing Lucas Friar in Disney’s popular comedy series Girl Meets World. He is also recognized for playing Wes Manning in Disney’s Dog with a Blog. More recently, he bagged a role in He’s All That alongside Addison Rae.

Peyton began his journey as an actor with Dog with a Blog in 2013 and went on to get a main role in Girl Meets World in 2014. He also appeared in other TV shows like Best Friends Whenever, Gibby, Versus and American Housewife, among others.

Peyton reportedly dated Girl Meets World co-actor Sabrina Carpenter in 2015. He has also been linked to Rowan Blanchard, Paris Berelc, Meg Donnelly and Vanessa Lowden in the past. He is currently in a relationship with singer TAELA.

The singer revealed the relationship during the Childhood Crush Challenge on TikTok by featuring a photo of Peyton in her video. The latter also went Instagram official with TAELA on Valentine’s Day.

Peyton Meyer has gained immense popularity over the years for his charming looks and iconic roles on Disney. He has amassed more than 2 million followers on Instagram within the past few years.

However, he recently made news after a controversial graphic video made the rounds online. Following the incident, several social media users took to Twitter to react to the leaked video.

Some were left shocked, while others reacted to the situation using a barrage of hilarious memes:

me after peyton meyer video pic.twitter.com/xvpEsYXUCB — nessa (@nessuhhr) August 31, 2021

i just saw the peyton meyer video 🧍🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/CIEKslYpxg — Self Proclaimed Thembo (@Richie_sequel) September 1, 2021

just saw why peyton meyer was trending and i regret it. pic.twitter.com/2dSA2etYKy — 𝔩𝔢𝔵 ✰ (@whoknewalexiss) September 1, 2021

The Peyton Meyer video wtf😭😭😭 I can’t believe somebody leaked that — jt🦋 (@JaredTuck11) August 31, 2021

just saw peyton meyer's leaked video- shoulda minded my damn business😭😭 — Lucy (@Lucy04490986) August 31, 2021

Wait a minute... Y'all JUST found the Peyton Meyer videos?? 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/ajjAZUGOOq — Darius 🏳️‍🌈 20 DAYS (@D_Storms_CO24) September 1, 2021

Peyton Meyer as in lucas from girl meets world on Disney Channel…wtf is wrong with most Disney stars lord.pic.twitter.com/LfJCP6b2Vb — hood_lovze (@HLovze) September 1, 2021

Realizes Peyton Meyer is trending but not for the movie pic.twitter.com/feiutTp0Eo — THATONEFUNNYBIHHH (@randommffendi) September 1, 2021

dont check why peyton meyer is trending u’ll regret it pic.twitter.com/nBp6lKDFHx — lei 🃁 school (@strwbrryyona) September 1, 2021

peyton meyer leaked video sex tape he's all that actor ..

pic.twitter.com/EwgGBVsrY6 — ª (@autumnasadboy) September 1, 2021

me pretending i just didn't see the peyton meyer leaked video on my tl pic.twitter.com/2UZvdssecy — charlotte ❁ (@cowgirllikeme) September 1, 2021

now i don’t remember this episode on girl meets world peyton meyer pic.twitter.com/o4CKY5S2D6 — elly🇨🇺 loathes josie😼 (@tiffinslangford) August 31, 2021

my childhood after i saw #that peyton meyer video on tl pic.twitter.com/1LweOeNQUK — mira wants jatp moots (@mirmximo) August 31, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it remains to be seen if Peyton Meyer will address the situation in the future. As of now, the actor has maintained his silence over the viral clip.

