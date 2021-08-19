Ric Flair's alleged train photo leak leaves Twitter scandalized

Ric Flair recently landed on the Twitter trending page after an alleged X-rated photo of the wrestling legend made the rounds online.

In the controversial photo, two passengers were caught sharing an intimate moment inside a public train.

As the photo went viral on social media, wrestling fans were quick to conclude that the man in the picture was WWE superstar Ric Flair. The blonde-haired man was only visible from the back and allegedly resembled “The Nature Boy” from his appearance.

Following a plethora of online reactions, Ric Flair took to Twitter to shut down the rumors. The 72-year-old used his cheeky sense of humor to post a photo-shopped image of himself on a cartoon train.

The wrestler denounced the speculation and wrote:

“This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO!”

This Picture Is As Real As That Other One Floating Around. The Nature Boy Doesn’t Ride Trains! WOOOOO WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/XdM6AlQ3wM — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 18, 2021

However, the viral photo left the online community completely scandalized. The majority of social media users took to Twitter to share their reactions through a barrage of memes.

Ric Flair trends on Twitter as alleged train photo surfaces online

Ric Flair is considered to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. With a career spanning over 40 years, he has been associated with World Championship Wrestling, Jim Crockett Promotions, World Wrestling Federation and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

Ric Flair has won numerous record-breaking titles throughout his career. He was named Wrestler of the Year six times by PWI and eight times by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE recognized Ric Flair as a 16-time world champion. He was the first holder of the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and WCW International World Heavyweight Championship. He was also the first wrestler to complete WCW’s Triple Crown.

The wrestling legend recently took the internet by storm after an alleged NSFW picture of him was leaked online.

Although Ric Flair has already debunked the rumors on Twitter, netizens took to social media to react to the picture with hilarious memes:

Ric Flair recently made the news after WWE officially released him from his contract.

The latest drama surrounding the wrestler came after AEW star Darby Allin told Metro that he is likely to fight Ric Flair and Andrade El Idolo in the ring.

If rumors are to be believed, the match might be Flair’s last appearance inside the ring. However, the legend has neither confirmed nor denied the rumors.

