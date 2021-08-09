Stephen Bear and Jessica Smith's bathroom video leaves Twitter scandalized

Reality TV star Stephen Bear has landed in hot waters after sharing an explicit video with his new girlfriend Jessica Smith. The 31-year-old ended up on the Twitter trending page after posting the video on the platform.
The Ex on the Beach alum filmed an intimate moment with his girlfriend inside a bathroom. He posted the video with a caption that reads:
“Showers hit different abroad.”
The graphic video went viral and Twitter was completely scandalized. Several users called out Stephen Bear for the inappropriate nature of his post.
However, the Celebrity Big Brother winner refused to take down the video. He further announced that the viral video made him earn a million dollars in just 12 hours. He also pinned the controversial video on his Twitter page.
In a follow-up video, Stephen Bear shared that he was overwhelmed with the viral moment. He also boasted about trending with 100 million tweets overnight:
“Don't know if you have heard, but I was trending last night on Twitter. Over a 100 million tweets. Complete viral, saying the name Stephen Bear... remember one you go bear, you need a wheelchair.”
The Shipwrecked star is reportedly vacationing with his girlfriend in Turkey. He has repeatedly urged his followers to subscribe to his personal page for further adult content, throughout the vacation.
Internet reacts to Stephen Bear and Jessica Smith's explicit video
Stephen Bear came under the spotlight after appearing on the 2011 British TV show Shipwrecked. He also appeared on the popular MTV reality show Ex on The Beach in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
He gained further recognition after being declared the winner of Celebrity Big Brother Season 18 in 2016. He has also been a consistent participant of MTV’s reality competition series The Challenge.
The reality TV star has often made headlines for controversial reasons. Earlier this year, Stephen Bear was arrested for filming an intimate video with a woman and releasing it without her consent.
He was charged with voyeurism, disclosure of non-consensual private and sexual photographs and filming to create distress and non-violent harassment. He was also banned from OF and Instagram following the scandal.
Amid his ongoing trial, the TV personality has once again taken the internet by storm. His latest explicit video with Jessica Smith has left the online community in shock.
Social media users took to Twitter to share a plethora of reactions to condemn Stephen Bear’s viral video:
As numerous reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Stephen Bear’s video will be taken down from Twitter. As of now, the video is surfacing online with a graphic warning.
Meanwhile, the reality TV star is also set to appear in Chelmsford County Court on February 2022 to attend his ongoing trial.
