The Playing Card Killer on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more

Netflix is set to captivate audiences with its upcoming title, The Playing Card Killer. This mini-series takes viewers on a chilling journey into the depths of one of Spain's most notorious serial killers. Set to release on June 9, 2023, the four-part Spanish documentary has been generating significant buzz.

The Playing Card Killer centers around the horrifying crimes committed by Alfredo Galán, who wreaked havoc in Spain during the early 2000s. Galán, infamously known as "The Playing Card Killer," struck fear into the hearts of many as he left a haunting playing card at each murder scene. This sinister detail earned him his chilling moniker.

The Playing Card Killer will include expert interviews, archival material, and more

Directed by Luis E. Herrero, the documentary series weaves together interviews with journalists, police officers, psychologists, and archival footage to provide an in-depth exploration of Galán's crimes. Each of the four approximately one-hour-long episodes offers a comprehensive look at the case, chronicling the investigation, the impact on the victims' families, and the wider community affected by the terrifying reign of the Playing Card Killer.

Produced by Netflix and La Coproductora, with a blend of expert interviews and chilling archival material, the series aims to shed light on the mind of a serial killer and the lasting impact of his actions.

The infamous playing card murders

Alfredo Galán's killing spree began in early 2003, leaving a trail of devastation. His first victim, Juan Francisco Ledesma, was tragically shot in the head in front of his two-year-old son. Galán left behind the ace of clubs, the first of many chilling playing cards to be discovered.

The murderer's brutality continued with the slaying of Juan Carlos Martin Estacio, an airport worker, who also died from a gunshot to the head. Once again, Galán left his signature card, the ace of clubs, alongside the body. The series will go on to explore further attacks, including the case of Santiago Eduardo Salas, who miraculously survived a gunshot to the face.

In July 2023, the Playing Card Killer turned himself in to the authorities, confessing to his crimes. It was revealed that he had smuggled a gun into Spain from Bosnia, hidden inside a television set. Though Galán initially denied leaving playing cards at the crime scenes, media sensationalism surrounding the case led him to adopt this trademark.

During his trial, Galán received a sentence of 142 years and three months for his involvement in six murders and three attempted homicides. The court also considered crucial evidence, including the cartridge found at one of the murder scenes, clothing worn by Galán during the killings, and the identification of the killer by survivors.

The Playing Card Killer on Netflix will provide an engrossing and bone-chilling exploration of Alfredo Galán's reign of terror. Releasing on June 9, 2023, the four-part documentary will immerse viewers in the crimes, investigation, and lasting impact that Galán left on the victims' families and the wider community.

With a mix of expert interviews and archival material, the series will delve into the mind of a notorious serial killer, giving viewers a captivating true crime experience.

Poll : 0 votes