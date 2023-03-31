Prime Video's brand new show The Power has finally premiered on the streamer and fans are bewildered by its mysterious setting and theme.

The series sees females across the world who all of a sudden are gifted with supernatural powers which allow them to electrocute and set people on fire.

The show is based on Alderman's 2016 novel of the same name. Season 1 consists of nine episodes in total, with Prime Video releasing the first three on March 31, 2023.

The Power season 1 episode 1, 2, 3 recap: Are the girls' superpowers real or a hoax?

The series follows the point of view of several characters across the planet. A partially mute girl called Allie lives with her foster parents. One fine day, she hears a voice in her head saying that she possesses the power to change her life and the rest of the world. Later that day, Allie takes her abusive foster father's life by electrocuting him. The voice tells her to run away and she ends up in a convent where she finds several other girls, who are just like her.

The Mayor of Seattle, Margot Cleary-Lopez, has been facing troubles of her own. Her city has random fires and electricity blackouts. Rumors of girls possessing the power began circulating in Margot's daughter Jos' school, and the latter discovers that she too has that power.

Jos speaks with another girl named Kat, who possesses the same ability but has gradually learned to control it. However, things go out of hand when authorities decide to take action against these special girls.

A journalist named Tunde Ojo from Nigeria learns about a secret ceremony where these special women get their powers. His friend Ndudi wanted to cover the story, but Tunde told her to back off.

Tunde and Ndudi reach the location of the ceremony to cover the story. Feeling threatened, one girl with powers electrocutes Ndudi. This gets recorded on tape and Tunde uploads it online. While people think the video is a hoax, the increasing frequency of incidents related to teenage girls setting things on fire creates a hostile environment for the entire planet.

What is the recently released series all about?

Directed by Raelle Tucker, Naomi Alderman, and Sarah Quintrell, the show is set in a world where teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. This results in females being the dominant sex all over the globe. The official synopsis of the show reads as:

"The world of The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, all teenage girls in the world develop the power to electrocute people at will."

It further states:

"It's hereditary, it's inbuilt, and it can't be taken away from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different."

Executive producers of the show include Jane Featherstone, Naomi de Pear, Naomi Alderman, Claire Wilson, and Raelle Tucker.

Episodes 1, 2, and 3 premiered on Prime Video on Friday, March 31. A new episode will be released every Friday until the finale on May 12, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes