"The presidency has turned into a grifting infomercial" — Internet reacts as Lee Greenwood says Trump may take oath on limited edition Trump bible

A day prior to Trump's oath-taking ceremony on January 19, 2025, country music star Lee Greenwood told Fox News that the 47th President of the U.S. may take the oath of office on a limited edition Trump bible. Greenwood, who performed at the President's inauguration ceremony, mentioned that the bible was going to be released after the oath-taking ceremony as a tribute to Trump becoming the 47th president of the U.S.

The singer added that there were only 5000 copies of the bible and that he might put his hand on several of those limited edition bibles during the ceremony. Netizens quickly took to X to put forth their perspective on the possibility of the 47th president taking an oath on a limited edition bible as a tribute to himself.

Expand Tweet

Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"The presidency has turned into a grifting infomercial"

Expand Tweet

"Jesus would be ashamed how the MAGA cult is treating God's word." an X user commented

"Tomorrow, you’ll be able to buy Trump limited edition sections of the soiled Depends from the evacuation during the swearing in ceremony," another X user mentioned

"Is this new limited edition Bible a strategic move, or just another marketing stunt?" an internet user questioned

Some netizens also commented on the commandments of the President's limited edition bible:

"The only Holy Bible I know of is the King James Version. I can only imaging the Ten Commandments in the "trump bible," an X user tweeted.

"Trump’s limited edition Bible has edited out the following Commandments - 6. You Shall Not Commit Adultery. 7. You Shall Not Steal. 8. You Shall Not Bear False Witness. 9. You Shall Not Covet Your Neighbor’s Wife. 10. You Shall Not Covet Your Neighbor’s Goods. These edits have been approved by Evangelicals and Republicans who support Trump," a netizen mentioned.

Details of Donald Trump's oath-taking ceremony explored

The 47th president's oath was administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. Former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, as well as Joe Biden were present at the US Capitol to take part in the ceremony.

According to updates from Trump's oath-taking ceremony by BBC, dated January 20, 2025, in his inaugural speech, the president acknowledged his comeback into politics, stating:

"I stand before you as proof that you should never believe something is impossible to do. In America, doing the impossible is what we do best...We will not fail. From this day on, the United States of America will be a free, sovereign and independent nation. The future is ours, and our golden age has just begun."

While he made several promises during his speech, the 47th president of the U.S. mentioned that he would end the aspect of bringing race and gender into all aspects "of public and private life" by promising to form a society that is "color-blind and merit-based".

He also mentioned that starting from the day of his inauguration, it will be the U.S. government's official policy that there are only two genders: female and male.

Apart from making multiple promises in his inaugural speech, the President stated that he is issuing 1500 pardons concerning the Capitol riots that took place on January 6, 2021, as a part of signing a few first orders of his presidency in the Oval Office.

Additionally, the 47th President of the U.S. declared a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback