Former First Lady Michelle Obama's PLEZi Nutrition has recently collaborated with NBA superstar Stephen Curry to introduce PLEZi Hydration. This new launch claims to be a healthy sports drink for active individuals.

PLEZi Hydration, officially launched on March 26, 2025, has gained attention and sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms, with many netizens calling the collaboration between Curry and Michelle "the most random collab."

Many netizens expressed their surprise at the unexpected partnership.

"Hydration about to get real presidential" a netizen wrote

"Random collab but FYE," another commenter wrote

"Who isn’t nowadays, meme coins, energy drinks you name it," an individual commented

This newest lineup is said to be a nutritional alternative to traditional sports drinks. Alongside Stephen, this collaboration further includes Ayesha Curry and actress Kristen Bell as investors and brand partners.

"I wonder if it’s any good!" one user wrote

"Collab of the century," another user wrote

PLEZi Hydration: A collaboration with Stephen Curry

The partnership between four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry and PLEZi Nutrition reflects their common goal of creating better hydration choices, not just for professional athletes, but for anyone leading an active lifestyle.

In a press release on March 26, 2025, Stephen Curry expressed his excitement about the collaboration:

"I'm excited to team up with PLEZi to launch PLEZi Hydration, a game-changing hydration beverage that I believe can make a real difference for anyone looking to perform at their best."

He added:

"We've created something with smart ingredients and unbeatable flavor, so people can fuel their bodies the right way. No nonsense, no shortcuts—because the next generation deserves better."

PLEZi Nutrition, a public benefit corporation, is on a mission to promote healthier drinking habits, particularly for children. Co-Founder and Strategic Partner Michelle Obama stated in a press release on March 26, 2025:

"At PLEZi, we're always thinking about how we can change the game when it comes to nutrition."

She further added:

"That's why we're thrilled to team up once again with our longtime friend, Stephen Curry, to create a drink that gives active people the hydration they need — and reduces what they don't. Created with the help and expertise of registered dietitians, PLEZi Hydration not only tastes great, but it also has more potassium, half the sugar, and less sodium. We're excited to provide a delicious, healthier option for everyone who's trying to get active and stay hydrated."

PLEZi Hydration: Product details

PLEZi Hydration is available in three flavors:

Tropical Punch

Orange Mango Twist

Lemon Lime

Each 16.9-ounce bottle contains 12 grams of sugar, 120 milligrams of sodium, 500 milligrams of potassium, and 90 milligrams of vitamin C. Priced at $2.29 per bottle, the drink is now available nationwide in select grocery stores.

The partnership between Stephen Curry and Michelle Obama aims to offer a healthier sports drink alternative, appealing to both athletes and individuals looking for better hydration options.

While social media users expressed both curiosity and praise, the success of PLEZi Hydration would depend on consumer reception. As the product becomes more widely available, it remains to be seen whether it can make space in the competitive sports drink market.

