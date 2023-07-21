"The real barbie": Video of Lana Del Rey working at a Waffle House in Alabama leaves netizens in a frenzy

Lana Del Rey is trending at the moment, however, it's not for her songs or concerts, but for working at a Waffle House. The iconic singer was captured working at a Waffle House in Alabama this week.

Lana surprised local residents and Internet fans alike with her surprising gig as a Waffle House employee, which went viral after customers, coworkers, and fans filmed her at the job.

Netizens were left stunned at Lana's appearance at the restaurant chain and took to Twitter to let out their thoughts. Nobody had any idea why someone as rich as her was working a gig in Wafflehouse but people still respected her for the grind, and fans immediately began fangirling over the "Ultraviolence" hitmaker. One Twitter user said:

Fans were all over Lana's new gig (image via Twitter)

Twitter went haywire over Lana's Waffle House appearance. Multiple images and videos were shared by multiple sources. The singer could be seen working behind the counter and in front of it, casually serving customers and taking pictures with them. Waffle House employees and even Lana's manager managed to take pictures with her.

Twitter user, @honeymounz shared multiple images and a video of Lana working. The singer had on a blue employee uniform, complete with a customer name tag and a small blue vape pen. In one of the videos recorded of her behind the counter, the singer could be heard saying:

"Oh my god. Oh look at this guy! Oh god, Charlie don't film him without his permission."

Netizens and residents fangirl over Lana Del Rey's Waffle House appearance

Lana Del Rey's fans on the internet came together to aggressively fangirl over their idol. None of them had an idea, why she was doing this but didn't really mind anyway. Some people appreciated her for living her life the way she wants to and others noted that the singer was so random.

Lana fans gushed over her working at Waffle House (Image via Twitter)

Karina Cisneros Juarez, a local Alaba resident was super ecstatic on meeting her longtime idol, Lana Del Rey. She wrote on Facebook:

"To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!! LANITA ❤️ I have been a huuuge fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane"

Karina told the local website, AL.com about her surreal experience. She said:

“It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely and incredibly nice.”

Lana Del Rey last made headlines in March, when she released her ninth studio album, "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd". Fans speculate that a line from her song, "Paris, Texas" from the aforementioned album had something to do with her Alabama Waffle House appearance. The line goes:

"I took a train to Spain, just a notebook in my hand/Then I went to see some friends of mine, down in Florence, Alabama."

However, the singer is yet to comment on why she was working at Waffle House.