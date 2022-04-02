A tale of two characters: The Red Sleeve cast react to Actress Lee Eun-saem character from All Of Us Are Dead

Actress Lee Eun-saem from the hit Netflix series All Of Us Are Dead shed light on how her former cast members from popular K-drama The Red Sleeve reacted to the contrasting character roles she played in both shows.

She revealed how a few co-stars reacted to her character of a cursing high school student after they saw her play a gentle and docile character in k-drama, The Red Sleeve.

Actress Lee Eun-saem explained The Red Sleeve cast's reaction to Park Min-ji from All Of Us Are Dead

To say that the actress surprised people and her co-stars is an understatement. During a guest appearance on the Radio Star, she introduced herself as the actress who played Park Min-ji, a character who was constantly cursing and using foul language in the popular Netflix series, All Of Us Are Dead.

After the intro, one of the show's MCs highlighted that the actress played a role in the popular drama The Red Sleeve. To this, the young actress responded how shocked people were to see her play roles that are pole apart. In The Red Sleeve, Lee Eun-saem played a kind and gentle character.

daisy 🌼 @versoonwoo How can be this maangas na Park Mi-jin and this sweet Son Young-hee the same person???? 🥺 How can be this maangas na Park Mi-jin and this sweet Son Young-hee the same person???? 🥺 https://t.co/yXTz6AlRfT

She then shed light on how her co-stars from the show responded. Actress Lee Min-ji, who played court lady Kim Bok-yeon, reacted by saying that it looked like Lee Eun-saem had a dark side. Actress Lee Se-young, who played Sung Deok-im, mentioned that the young actress did a good job.

But the reaction that warranted laughter was actor Lee-Jun-ho. He playfully stated that the young actress is a bully, so playing the role of Park Min-ji stuck to her true personality.

How different were actress Lee Eun-saem's characters?

Playing such different roles, the actress displayed her acting talent and versatility.

In The Red Sleeve, the actress played the pivotal supporting role of Son Young-hee. She was a trustee companion to court lady Son Young-hee and was known to be sweet and compassionate throughout her journey on the show. This is in stark contrast to the character she played on the popular show, All Of Us Are Dead.

In All Of Us Are Dead, the actress played the role of Park Min-ji, a senior in high school. On the show, she had a spunky attitude. She was unafraid to speak her mind regardless of how others felt around her. She was brave and pragmatic in the face of danger. Despite this, she had a soft spot for people.

Fans can't wait to see her in more upcoming projects and k-dramas.

Edited by Gunjan