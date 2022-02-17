"Watching our raw performance will allow you to have a much better experience": 'All of Us are Dead' cast debates subs vs dubs

The long-standing subs vs dubs debate has new participants as the cast of All of Us are Dead, including Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Choi Yi-hyun, and Park Solomon, shared their views.

The massive success of Korean dramas globally, with shows like Squid Games, Single’s Inferno, and All of Us are Dead topping charts, has kickstarted a new wave of subs vs dubs debate.

Many non-Korean viewers believe in the authenticity of the version with subtitles. However, the Korean shows dubbed in English also has several takers, especially from the US.

'All of Us are Dead' cast has mixed views on the subs vs dubs debate

In a recent interview with NetShark, the four prominent cast members of the show, Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Choi Yi-hyun, and Park Solomon, sat down to discuss the show’s immense popularity.

Among other discussion topics, the talented young actors also opened up about what they thought was the best way to watch the show - subtitles or the dubbed version.

Park Solomon, who plays school student Soo Hyuk, took a neutral stance in the discussion. He said,

"No matter how you watch it, the series will be fun."

However, the actor, who is currently a heartthrob for many, encouraged viewers to rewatch the show in its original language with subtitles.

"I think watching it in our nation’s Korean has particular language and cultural aspects that you may enjoy. So, I think it would also be great to turn on subtitles and watch our performance in Korean."

Choi Yi-hyun also agreed with her co-actors views while complimenting the voice actors who lent their voice to the show’s English version. Despite that, Choi Yi-hyun also recommenced watching All of Us are Dead in the original to understand the actors’ performances better.

"I can confidentially say that watching our raw performance will allow you to have a much better experience. I would recommend watching the series in its original language. We were there and feeling the emotions like it was really happening and filmed with a lot of focus, and all that went into each pant and breath."

Complimenting the voice artist once again, the Hospital Playlist actor firmly stated,

"I believe we were able to perform those much better."

Watch the full interview here:

While both sides have given good points, along with evidence, victory seems to be on the subtitle side. All of Us are Dead cast say scenes often lose their authenticity when experienced through dubs.

Edited by Srijan Sen