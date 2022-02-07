Actress Cho Yi-hyun and actor Park Solomon decode romantic scenes from All of Us are Dead

All of Us are Dead stars Cho Yi-hyun, and Park Solomon provided drama viewers with a play-by-play of their off-screen experience filming the kiss scene between Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok.
Netflix Korea recently released a video commentary with director Lee Jae-kyoo, writer Chun Sung-il, and cast members Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon. The video commentary provided a deep dive into everyone's experiences and feelings while filming various aspects of the show.
But what's caught the internet's attention is a certain young actor's reaction and expression while discussing his swoon-worthy scene while actress Cho Yi-hyun.
Deep-dive into the intimate scene discussion between Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon
During the commentary, the director of the series, Lee Jae-kyoo, explained the rationale behind adding this romantic scene amidst a fast-paced, tense situation. He pointed out how Park Solomon could not stop smiling at the mere mention of this scene.
The cast members then revealed that it took 17 takes to film the kiss scene. Cho Yi-Hyun explained why it took so many tries to get the scene right. According to the young actress, she could not find the actors face because her eyes were closed. She went on to express how apologetic she felt towards the young actor.
But the young actor's reaction brought smiles to the rest of the cast. He expressed how he was okay to do the scene as many times as his co-star needed him to do it.
He expressed how nervous he was before the intimate scene and how overjoyed he felt after. He jokingly stated that he understood why male actors liked roles in romantic dramas. He also bashfully confessed that this scene with the actress was his favorite.
Netizens on the cast's candid reaction to his love scene
Netizens and fans can't help but feel excited to see more chemistry between their favorite actors and on-screen couple. They took to the internet and expressed their thoughts on the young actor's reaction while discussing his kiss scene with Cho Yi-hyun.
Fans of the show enjoyed the candid reactions and expressions from all the cast members present. K-drama viewers look forward to learning more about the making of All of Us are Dead.
