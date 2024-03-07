The Regime episode 2: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Regime episode 2 is all set to be released on Sunday, March 10, at 9 pm ET on Max. Debuting with an enthralling premiere, the series thoroughly entertained the audience with Kate Winslet in a dictator role who has a weird phobia of moist.

Given how episode 1, titled ‘Victory Day’ ended, things will be different for Elena Vernham, as her new advisor and confidant, Herbert Zubak, will help her steer in the direction he deems to be wise for a chancellor. By opening Elena’s eyes, Zubak is likely to bring more chaos into the lives of the former’s enemies as well as her friends.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for The Regime. Reader’s discretion is advised.

When will The Regime episode 2 be released

As mentioned above, sticking to the schedule, The Regime episode 2 will be released on Sunday, March 10, at 9 pm ET. Will Tracy’s political satire is a miniseries with six episodes from March 3 to April 7, 2024.

Below is the complete list of release dates and times for The Regime season episode 2 with corresponding timezones:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 6 pm Central Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 8 pm Eastern Time Sunday, March 10, 2024 9 pm Mountain time Sunday, March 10, 2024 7 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, March 11, 2024 1 am Indian Standard Time Monday, March 11, 2024 6:30 am Central European Time Monday, March 11, 2024 2 am Australian Central Daylight Time Monday, March 11, 2024 11:30 am

Where to watch The Regime episode 2

Being a Max Original, The Regime won’t be available on other streaming platforms. However, since the OTT services are limited to certain regions, fans can access the latest and preceding episodes of the series through Amazon Prime Video, which offers a Max content hub that also includes other movies and TV shows from its original catalog.

A brief recap of The Regime episode 2

As ordered, Elena Verham’s ministers reassigned Corporal Herbert Zubak, a recently disgraced soldier, to become the chancellor’s personal water diviner. After meeting Elena, Zubak was given a unique device to detect moisture in the air so that she could avoid mycotoxin spores that were deemed fatal to her due to her condition, which her doctor confirmed.

During the meeting with her ministers, Elena was suggested to partner with the U.S., opening the doors for them regarding cobalt mining. Given the nation was facing a crisis of economic indices slowing, some ministers thought this approach could be beneficial. However, Elena wasn’t on board with the idea as she didn’t want others to think their nation was weak.

During the gala, Elena was frustrated over Zubak for intruding between her and Kaiser while they were shaking hands, which made her look like a lunatic. Zubak was eventually demoted and was ordered to stay away from the chancellor’s sight. However, one fateful night, he discovered one of the workers, who was visibly suffering from some mental issues, barged into the chancellor’s room.

Resorting to violence once again, Zubak had to beat the living daylights out of the man, presuming Elena was in danger. Given her fear of spores escalated, she decided to take extra precautions. She was thankful for Zubak’s presence that night, so she wanted to learn what he thought of her without filter.

Zubak unveiled that her condition was nothing and the people were fooling her to use her like a puppet. Elena started following Zubak’s advice and got rid of Dr. Kershaw and Susan.

What to expect from The Regime episode 2

The Regime episode 2, ‘The Founding,’ is anticipated to see new beginnings for the chancellor now that she has a whole new advisor who has sworn to be honest and graceful in his mind as Elena expects him to be. The episode will see the two characters growing fond of each other, making Elena’s husband, Nicholas, suspicious of them. The episode will also see a drastic change in Elena’s attitude.

