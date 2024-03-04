The Regime: Full list of cast in the miniseries

Initially titled The Palace, Will Tracy’s political satire The Regime is all set to make its global debut on March 3, 2024. The new miniseries stars Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, and many others who have worked on several projects in the past, shaping up as a compelling series and a reunion of accomplished talents.

The Regime will mark Winslet’s third lead role in an HBO series after Mare of Easttown and Mildred Place. Besides Winslet and Grant, the series boasts a stellar cast, promising an engaging and exciting show that is expected to be more than a six-episode miniseries.

Follow along with the article to learn more about the cast and their roles on the show.

All cast members in The Regime

Kate Winslet as Elena Vernham

Kate Winslet as Elena Vernham (Image via Max)

The Golden Globe Awards and BAFTA Awards-winning actress Kate Winslet will be playing the lead role of Elena Vernham. Winslet’s character is described as a former physician and the current chancellor of a fictional Central European autocracy. Elena’s leadership faces domestic turmoil, testing her ability to navigate the challenges ahead.

Matthias Schoenaerts as Corporal Herbert Zubak

Matthias Schoenaerts as Corporal Herbert Zubak (Image via Max)

Matthias Schoenaerts, who earned his breakthrough by landing a role on Daens at the age of 13, a film that was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Film, will be playing Corporal Herbert Zubak in The Regime. As seen in the trailer, Zubak is Elena's only trusted confidant, as well as her bodyguard.

Guillaume Gallienne as Nicholas

Guillaume Gallienne as Nicholas (Image via Max)

The French-born multitalented actor Guillaume Gallienne, acclaimed for winning two César Awards, will be playing the role of Elena’s French husband.

Andrea Louise Riseborough as Agnes

Andrea Louise Riseborough as Agnes (Image via Max)

Andrea Louise Riseborough, popularly known for playing the lead character in Margaret Thatcher: The Long Walk to Finchley will play the role of Agnes in the series. Andrea’s character is described as the palace manager and Elena’s right-hand woman, who mostly looks after everything from her schedules to the usual chores.

Martha Plimpton as Judith Holt

Martha Plimpton as Judith Holt (Image via Max)

Martha Plimpton, who voiced Yelena in Frozen 2 and is known for her performances in movies, TV series, broadway, and more, will be playing the role of Judith Hill. The series describes Judith as the U.S. Secretary of State who wants to protect the interests of her country.

Hugh Grant as the Leader of the Opposition

Hugh Grant as the Leader of the Opposition (Image via Max)

Award-winning actor Hugh Grant, known for his praise-worthy performances in Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary, and more, will be playing the leader of the opposition. Hugh Grant’s character will be one of Elena’s biggest rivals.

Additional cast on The Regime

Danny Webb as Mr. Laskin

Michael Colgan as Leo Hubar

Alasdair Hankinson as Malcolm

Vinodini Patel as Minister

Jonathan Cass as Minister

Donald Sage Mackay as Richard

Louie Mynett as Oskar

Henry Goodman as Mr. Singer

Nikita Chaddha as Showgirl Dancer

Jessica Fransces Duke as Deborah Kalser

Karl Markovics as Tomas

Rory Keenan as Peter

Pippa Haywood as Susan

About The Regime

The series follows Chancellor Elena Vernham and her fading regime during the year when she confined herself to her palace, ultimately making her paranoid and unstable. Elena hires a soldier named Herbert Zubak, who is accused of war crimes.

Surprisingly, Zubak becomes her unlikely confidant. However, as Zubak’s influence over Elena grows, her thirst for power expands, and her control over her country begins to fracture.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Regime as 2024 progresses.